Police spark social media war with motorists over 'space invader' cycling campaign

8 August 2022, 13:42 | Updated: 8 August 2022, 13:59

Police spark social media fury over cycling campaign. Picture: social media

By Cameron Kerr

A social media spat has broken out between police and motorists after a force posted a video warning drivers to treat cyclists better on the road.

Hampshire Police's Road and Policing Unit tweeted out a minute long video showing four incidents involving vehicles and bicycles that led to the drivers being prosecuted where the offences were caught on cycle cameras and reported to the police.

But the tweet provoked a social media backlash where it was pointed out that cyclists behave badly on the roads as well, but are able to avoid punishment as they do not have number plates.

They also pointed to how headcams do not provide evidence of whether cyclists themselves are doing anything illegal, either.

It has prompted a response from the police, who warned drivers not to be a 'Space Invader'.

But there was backlash from some social media users, with one replying: “Cyclists - Red light jumping Riding on Pavements Using mobile phones. Think they're above the law.”

The Hampshire Roads Policing Unit responded to the criticism by saying that a ‘minority’ of cyclists do bad things, but that the cyclists in the video were ‘innocent people going about their business being put in danger’.

During the pandemic, towns and cities across the UK adopted policies to encourage cycling such as introducing pop-up cycle lanes.

Read more: UK cyclists who kill pedestrians face ‘death by dangerous cycling’ law

Read More: Roads turn into rivers with flooding up to four feet deep after water main bursts in north London

Transport for London found that the number of people cycling in the capital had increased by 24% when compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Government figures show the number of cyclists killed on UK roads has risen by 5% between 2004 and 2020. However Department for Transport statistics found that 531 pedestrians were involved in incidents with cyclists last year, with 123 seriously injured.

The government is currently consulting on a “death by dangerous cycling” law, as no law currently exists.

However cycling groups have criticised the potential law, arguing that the number of pedestrians hurt in incidents involving motor vehicles is far greater.

