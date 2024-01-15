Breaking News

One killed and 17 injured in double terror attack after car-ramming and mass stabbing near Tel Aviv

The aftermath of the attack on Monday. Picture: Getty/Twitter

By Kit Heren

One person has been killed and least 17 people have been injured in two separate incidents - a car ramming and a stabbing - near a school in Tel Aviv.

According to local media, the victims were injured in Ra'anana, a wealthy district in the north of Tel Aviv.

Police say the attacks are "increasingly likely" to be terror-related, although the nature of the incident has yet to be determined fully.

Officers have arrested a Palestinian man from Hebron, in the West Bank, according to local media.

A 70-year-old woman is in a critical condition with stab wounds, while a 34-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy are in a serious condition, according to Israel's national ambulance service.

Four children and teenagers are among the injured, although they are not though to be in a serious condition.

Members of Israeli security forces deploy following a suspected ramming attack in the central town of Raanana. Picture: Getty

Eight people, including a 66-year man, are thought to be in moderate condition and at least three have minor wounds.

The majority of those injured were reportedly struck by a car while three people, it is understood, have sustained stab wounds in the separate attack.

An emergency medical technician (EMT) who is at the scene said: "We arrived in large numbers on scene and started triaging some 8 casualties in varying conditions."

Eli Raymond, from the ambulance service, said: "We arrived at the scene with large forces, we saw a number of injured people with different levels of injury.

Israeli police forensics personnel inspect the area around a damaged car following a suspected ramming attack in the central town of Raanana. Picture: Getty

"Immediately we began administering medical care, including stopping bleeding, treating, and giving medication. We evacuated those injured for further treatment in the hospitals."

Police said: "Following a serious incident unfolding in Raanana, police forces are on-site, and the circumstances are being investigated.

"The public is urged to remain vigilant and follow the instructions of the police."

Israeli emergency and security personnel stand next to a damaged car following a suspected ramming attack in the central town of Raanana. Picture: Getty

It comes after Israel marked 100 days of the war with Hamas since the terror attacks of October 7 that killed 1,200 people.

Some 240 people were taken hostage. Around half were released in a temporary ceasefire in November but Israel says 132 remain in Gaza and that 25 of them have died in captivity.

Hamas says that nearly 24,000 people have died in Gaza in the ensuing Israeli attacks.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his country would continue waging war "until the end, until total victory".

He added in a televised address on Saturday: "We are continuing the war … until we achieve all of our goals: eliminating Hamas, returning all of our hostages and ensuring that Gaza will never again constitute a threat to Israel."