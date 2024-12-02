Dozens feared dead in football stadium stampede in Guinea

At least 56 people have been killed in a stampede at a football match in Guinea. Picture: X/@TheNewsTrending

By Will Conroy

At least 56 people have been killed in a stampede at a football match in Guinea on Sunday following clashes between fans, the government said.

Authorities are conducting an investigation to establish those responsible, Communications Minister Fana Soumah said on national television.

Children were reported to be among those who died.

The tragedy unfolded in Nzerekore city during the final of a local tournament between the Nzerekore and Labe teams.

Some reports indicate that events unravelled following a decision by the referee, who sent off two players from the visiting team, Labe, and awarded a controversial penalty kick.

Local media reported that security forces tried to use tear gas to restore calm after supporters of Labé threw stones towards the pitch in anger at the referee.

Videos that appeared to be from the scene showed a section of the stadium shouting at the referee before clashes broke out as fans poured onto the field.

People could be seen running as they tried to escape from the stadium, many of them jumping the high fence.

One doctor, who did not want to be named, told AFP news agency there were "bodies lined up as far as the eye can see in the hospital".

"Others are lying on the floor in the hallways. The morgue is full," he added.

The match was being held in honour of Guinea's military leader, Mamadi Doumbouya, according to Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah on social media.

The opposition said the matches are part of a wider campaign to garner support for the junta leader ahead of a potential run for the presidency.

On Monday, the opposition group National Alliance for Change and Democracy also accused the authorities of having "significant responsibility for these grave events".

The government has not responded to this.

In recent months there has been increased scrutiny of powerful figures in Guinean football.

In July, Aboubacar Sampil, who is president of the country’s football body Feguifoot, became the subject of an investigation into corruption and violence in football.