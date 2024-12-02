JonBenét Ramsey cop reveals that solving six-year-old beauty queen's murder is finally 'within reach'

2 December 2024, 09:40 | Updated: 2 December 2024, 10:01

JonBenét Ramsey and her parents, Patsy and John Ramsey
JonBenét Ramsey and her parents, Patsy and John Ramsey. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Colorado police say they are closer than ever to finally solving the murder of JonBenét Ramsey, the six-year-old beauty queen whose murder in 1996 left the world stunned.

A new Netflix documentary has shot the cold case back into the spotlight, with investigators and viewers once again captivated by the mysterious killing of JonBenét.

The Young Miss Colorado was found bludgeoned and strangled to death in the basement of her family home in Boulder on Boxing Day in 1996.

She was left on a heap of clothes with an eight-inch fracture to her skull, and a fragmented paint brush stuck into her neck.

Almost three decades later, it remains one of America’s most haunting cold cases.

JonBenét Ramsey was brutally murdered on Boxing Day, 1996.
JonBenét Ramsey was brutally murdered on Boxing Day, 1996. Picture: Alamy

Police investigators in Colorado are still following up on dozens of leads in the case, claiming that they are close to finally solving the case.

“I’m not sure what it will take to bust it wide open,” one investigator told the New York Post, “but it feels like it’s within reach. We’re hoping for 2025; this is our year.”

Another police source said that Steve Redfearn, who became Boulder police chief in 2024, is now focusing on the case: “He wants it solved and off the books, and he’s assigning officers and resources to solving the murder, which has been a black mark on the Boulder PD.

“We f–ked the case up from the start, and now with new blood, we can finally fix it.”

Redfearn insists he is doing everything in his power to solve the tragic murder.

Police cruiser outside the home in which 6-year-old JonBenet Ramsey was found murdered in Boulder, Colorado
Police cruiser outside the home in which 6-year-old JonBenet Ramsey was found murdered in Boulder, Colorado. Picture: Alamy

He said: “The killing of JonBenet was an unspeakable crime and this tragedy has never left our hearts.

“We are committed to following up on every lead and we are continuing to work with DNA experts and our law enforcement partners around the country until this tragic case is solved.

“This investigation will always be a priority for the Boulder Police Department.”

The case of JonBenét Ramsey remains one of the most high-profile and widely covered criminal cases in American history.

The killing of the six-year-old sparked an unprecedented wave of media attention and conspiracy theories that would continue for years, feeding public fascination and speculation into her death.

Despite this, the identity of the killer has never been revealed and it still remains one of the most notorious unsolved murder cases.The new Netflix documentary "Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey” has brought the nearly 30 year old cold case to a new generation, who are asking the same questions now as people did in 1996.

Whether the case will finally be solved in 2025 remains to be seen, but it seems Colorado police are quietly holding out hope.

