Dozens killed in air strike on Gaza humanitarian zone, claims Hamas as Israel investigates

At least 71 Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli air strike. Picture: Getty Images

By Will Conroy

At least 71 Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli air strike on an area of Gaza that had been designated as a safe zone, the Hamas-run health ministry has claimed.

More than 289 people were injured in the attack on the densely populated southern city of Khan Younis, which hit tents that were occupied by refugees seeking shelter, the ministry claimed.

The Israeli military said it is looking into the incident, the Reuters news agency reports.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold security talks through the day, his office said according to Reuters.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold security talks through the day. Picture: Alamy

Media reports have said Israel’s military were targeting the Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif, who they described as “very significant”.

Mr Deif was reportedly the secretive commander behind the attacks on 7 October which started the conflict in Gaza.

The attack was reportedly on the densely populated southern city of Khan Younis. Picture: Getty

Hamas has said the strikes are "a grave escalation" and evidence Israel was not interested in reaching a ceasefire agreement, according to Reuters.

An eyewitness told the BBC that the site of the strike looked like an "earthquake" had hit.

This is a breaking news story. There is more to follow.