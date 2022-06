Breaking News

Dragons' Den star Hilary Devey dies in Morocco after long illness

Hilary Devey has died aged 65. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Former Dragons' Den star Hilary Devey has died aged 65 after a long illness.

The entrepreneur died in her holiday home in Morocco on Saturday night.

A spokesperson said: "I can confirm that Hilary sadly died yesterday.

"She had been ill for some time."

Updates to follow