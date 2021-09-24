Duchess of Cambridge pays tribute to teacher Sabina Nessa as mourners gather at vigil

24 September 2021, 19:01 | Updated: 24 September 2021, 19:48

The Duchess of Cambridge paid tribute to Sabina Nessa.
The Duchess of Cambridge paid tribute to Sabina Nessa. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Duchess of Cambridge has paid tribute to teacher Sabina Nessa as mourners gather at a vigil in her memory.

Kate said she was "saddened" by the death of Ms Nessa, who had been walking through a park just five minutes from her house when she was killed.

She tweeted: "I am saddened by the loss of another innocent young woman on our streets.

"My thoughts are with Sabina’s family and friends, and all those who have been affected by this tragic event. C"

A vigil in honour of the 28-year-old is being held to pay tribute to the innocent life lost and in solidarity against violence against women.

Hundreds gathered in southeast London, lighting candles and laying flowers.

Detective Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry spoke at the vigil.
Detective Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry spoke at the vigil. Picture: Alamy

Jebina Yasmin Islam, Sabina Nessa's sister, broke down as she addressed crowds at the vigil.

She said: "I just want to say thank you to everyone who came today to show support for my sister.

"We have lost an amazing, caring, beautiful sister, who left this world far too early." She added: "Sabina loved her family.

"Words cannot describe how we are feeling, this feels like we are stuck in a bad dream and can't get out of it - our world is shattered, we are simply lost for words.

"No family should go through what we are going through."

Members of the public have joined together in remembering Ms Nessa.
Members of the public have joined together in remembering Ms Nessa. Picture: Alamy

Two men arrested on suspicion of murder in recent days have been released pending further investigation, while detectives remain keen to trace a third man captured on CCTV near where Ms Nessa was killed.

Read more: Detectives hunting killer of Sabina Nessa release new CCTV video of man they want to trace

Ms Nessa's family said they were "shocked" by her brutal murder and are still struggling to understand how she did not make it home safely.

They made an impassioned plea for women to "keep safe" as hundreds prepared to pay their respects at the vigil.

Ms Nessa had been on a quick walk to meet a friend at The Depot bar on Pegler Square, Kidbrooke Village last Friday when she was murdered.

Her body was discovered close to the OneSpace community centre within Cantor Park on Saturday evening.

The teacher's death comes after the public outrage and protests over the abduction and murder of 33-year-old marketing executive Sarah Everard as she walked home alone in south London in March.

