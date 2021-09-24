Detectives hunting killer of Sabina Nessa release new CCTV video of man they want to trace

By Sophie Barnett

Police are urgently hunting for a man captured on CCTV near where primary school teacher Sabina Nessa was killed in south-east London.

Officers have released fresh CCTV footage in the murder probe which shows a man walking in Pegler Square in Kidbrooke, on the evening the 28-year-old was attacked.

A 12-second clip shows a balding man wearing a black hooded coat and grey jeans looking over his shoulder and pulling at his hood as he walks down a path.

Detective chief inspector Neil John, from the Met's Specialist Crime Command, said any information about the man in question "could be vital" to the investigation.

He said an extensive trawl of CCTV is currently under way and urged people to come forward with any information.

Detectives are also looking for a vehicle, and urged anyone who has seen either the man or the silver car which they believe he has "access to" to contact them immediately.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of the murder of the 28-year-old teacher, who friends say was hoping to move to Dubai to teach children.

Police are trying to trace the silver vehicle. Picture: Metropolitan Police

The man was arrested at an address in Lewisham and was taken into custody, where he remains.

It is the second arrest Scotland Yard has made in connection with the attack, after detectives arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of murder before he was released under further investigation.

Police have asked any residents in either Kidbrooke and more widely Lewisham and Greenwich to "take a careful look" at the CCTV footage.

Ms Nessa's body was discovered close to the OneSpace community centre in Cator Park by a member of the public on Saturday at around 5.30pm.

She was due to meet a friend at The Depot bar - just a five-minute walk from her home - at 8.30pm on Friday evening.

However, she never arrived and police believe she was attacked just minutes away from her home.

A vigil organised by Ms Nessa's school and Reclaim These Streets is being held in her memory on Friday evening at 7pm.

People will come together at Pegler Square and people who cannot attend are being encouraged to hold a candle at their doorstep at the same time.

Lisa Williams, the head of Rushey Green Primary School where Ms Nessa taught, said her colleagues and pupils are "taking our time to reflect and process the devastating news" of her death and will be remembering the teacher privately.

In a statement, Mrs Williams said: "We have shared the details about the vigil with our school community and some people may be attending on a personal level to privately pay their respects.

"As a school we are taking our time to reflect and process the devastating news we received this week, and will be commemorating Sabina in our own way."

Anyone with information should call the incident room on 0208 721 4266 or Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.