Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle brand suffers setback over 'irregularities' in application for trademark

The Duchess of Sussex has suffered a setback in the launch of her lifestyle brand after running into issues around trademarking. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

The Duchess of Sussex has suffered a setback in the launch of her lifestyle brand after running into issues around trademarking.

Meghan was looking to trademark the name of her new venture - American Riviera Orchard - for international use before its full-scale launch next year.

However, after requesting to register the request in March, records show that a number of “irregularities” were raised in July which needed to be “corrected”.

The US Patents and Trademarks Office (UPTO) has notified Meghan’s lawyers of issues, including incorrect classification of yoga blankets, picnic baskets and recipe books.

A source close to Meghan confirmed American Riviera Orchard received several notices of irregularity requesting clarifications on goods and services as well as the reclassification of certain items.

Meghan was looking to trademark the name of her new venture - American Riviera Orchard. Picture: Getty

They added though that these notices are expected when filing international applications due to the differences between international and U.S. standards.

The UPTO said that a total of $11,382 in fees are required to be paid to certain bodies to register the trademark. The source close to Meghan confirmed these have already been paid.

It is understood that Netflix could cover the fees given the streaming service is taking over the commercial exploitation of the brand after finishing filming of a cookery show with the duchess.

A spokesman for Netflix declined to comment on the deal while representatives of the Sussexes were contacted for comment.

The Duchess of Sussex first indicated her desire to enter the lifestyle industry in early March after setting up an Instagram page which revealed the name of the brand.

The Duchess of Sussex set up up an Instagram page in March which revealed the name of the brand. Picture: Instagram/americanrivieraorchard

A video was also posted showing a woman's hands arranging white and pink flowers before fading to reveal Meghan in a kitchen, whisking something in a bowl.

An insider told US entertainment website Page Six that the brand would focus on “things that are close to her heart” and would be an extension of her former lifestyle blog, The Tig.

Meghan has sent products including jam and dog biscuits to friends with plans now in progress to start with a rose wine.

A source with knowledge of the launch said that the plan is to sell Meghan as a beacon of inspiration, aspiration and attainability.