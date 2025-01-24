Pensioner arrested on suspicion of murder following death of woman in her 80s

Police were called to Kingsbury Avenue, Dunstable. Picture: Google

By Flaminia Luck

A man in his 80s has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman at a house in Dunstable, near Luton.

Bedfordshire Police said officers were called to a property in Kingsbury Avenue just after 1.40pm on Thursday following reports that a woman in her 80s had sustained injuries.

Emergency services attended but she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and an investigation has been launched by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit.

'Tragic incident'

Detective Inspector Verity McCann said: "This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the woman's loved ones at this time.

"They have been informed and are being supported by our family liaison officers.

"One person is currently in custody in connection with this incident and an investigation is now ongoing."

Anyone with information can contact police via the Bedfordshire Police website or via 101 quoting Operation Eisele.