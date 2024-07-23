EastEnders and The Bill star Roberta Taylor dies aged 76 from infection caused by fall

Roberta Taylor was diagnosed with pneumonia after a fall two months ago. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

EastEnders and The Bill star Roberta Taylor has died aged 76 from an infection caused by a fall.

She was best known for her role as Irene Raymond on EastEnders between 1997 and 2000. The actor then joined The Bill, playing the character Gina Gold.

Taylor suffered from pneumonia after a horror fall two months ago, The Guardian reports.

She died on July 6.

Roberta Taylor in 2001. Picture: Alamy

She is survived by her husband, Peter Guinness, her son Elliott, a granddaughter and two stepbrothers.

One of her most recent appearances on television was on the BBC comedy Shakespeare & Hathaway.

She also made appearances in the shows Silent Witness, Inspector Morse and Doctors.

Fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the actor, with one person commenting: “RIP to the iconic Roberta Taylor…a wonderful actress and EastEnders legend.”

Actress Roberta Taylor in 2000. Picture: Alamy

A second fan added: “Such sad news about Roberta Taylor, she was fantastic in EastEnders and The Bill. Rest in Peace.”

A third added: “I’ve been watching old episodes of The Bill, Roberta Taylor was amazing! I’m sorry to hear she died, may she rest in peace.”