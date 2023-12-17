Trans comic Eddie Izzard loses bid to become Labour's candidate for Brighton Pavilion at next election

17 December 2023, 16:33 | Updated: 17 December 2023, 16:40

The comedian was pipped to the candidacy in the Green-held seat in the south-east by Tom Gray, a local music industry activist, according to The Argus newspaper in the city.
By Chay Quinn

Eddie Izzard has failed to become the Labour candidate for Brighton Pavilion at the next general election.

The comedian was pipped to the candidacy in the Green-held seat in the south-east by Tom Gray, a local music industry activist, according to The Argus newspaper in the city.

Izzard has now thrice failed to be selected for Sir Keir Starmer's party for the general election expected before the end of 2024.

The gender-fluid transgender woman also failed to be selected for Labour in Sheffield Central last year when local councillor Abtisam Mohamed was picked instead.

Labour tails are up in the city after they wrestled control of Brighton and Hove City Council in May.

Caroline Lucas is the current MP in Brighton Pavilion as the only Green in the House of Commons.

Party leader Sian Berry is looking to hold onto the seat as the Greens seek to build upon impressive council results elsewhere in England and Wales.

Rosie Duffield, Labour MP for Canterbury, used a fringe event at the party's conference in Liverpool to say she would quit Labour if Izzard was allowed onto an all-women shortlist.

She also said: "Eddie Izzard is not a woman."

Izzard said earlier in recent months: "I'm Eddie. There's another name I'm going to add in as well, which is Suzy, which I wanted to be since I was 10. I'm going to be Suzy Eddie Izzard"

She posted on her campaign page on X: "I've lived a life full of extraordinary chapters, but representing Brighton would be the most profound yet.

"This city's vibrant soul has always inspired me. It would be my honour to be your voice in Parliament."

