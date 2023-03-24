Eddie Izzard offers Nick Ferrari his opinion on Johnson and Trump: 'the tweedle dum and tweedle dee' of politics

24 March 2023, 11:47

By Alice Bourne

Eddie Izzard told Nick Ferrari that contemporary politics "attracts hyperbolic personalities" exemplified by "Boris Johnson and Donald Trump," prompting her to want to get involved and set a "positive example".

Nick Ferrari at Breakfast spoke to Eddie Izzard about entering politics and trans issues where she said she wished to turn the conversation away from the “politics of the 1930’s” and move it “forward to the 2030’s.”

Eddie revealed, “I just tried to get into Sheffield Central” parliamentary constituency, saying “I think they would have quite liked me but I didn’t get through the selection.”

Nick then joked: “Are politicians frustrated performers Eddie? What do you want to be a politician for? Are you raving mad?”

Izzard then answered: “Some people say politicians aren’t great. But I think a lot of them are doing it for the right reasons and trying to help.” She did however concede, “but it does sort of attract hyperbolic personalities.”

Exemplifying this she said: “The tweedle dum and tweedle dee of lying politics being Donald trump and Boris Johnson,” who, she said “would just lie upon lie upon lie upon lie.”

Read More: Boris Johnson 'steps up' campaigning for by-election as he prepares for 'worst-case scenario' after Parliament grilling

Speaking specifically in regard to Boris Johnson, Eddie Izzard said, “he worked out this technique of staying one lie ahead off the last lie.”

This type of politics was a return to the “1930’s” she said, “I’m saying let's go forward to the 2030’s.”

Regarding her own desire to enter politics, Eddie said: “I want to take my communications skills, my ability to analyse things and my vision, and make them work” in politics.”

“Running 130 marathons, performing in different languages” she said, “I’m trying to set a positive example for myself and for kids that are following and by entering politics."

Later on in the interview, Nick asked Eddie about trans issues: “Let’s get into a contentious issue? Why are trans issues such a hot topic.”

Rather optimistically, Eddie answered: “I think this is the time trans has to go through all these discussions, when I came out in 1985 no discussions were happening. We were toxic people outside society, at least the discussions are happening even though they are heated.”

Quizzing Eddie on her Labour leanings, Nick asked: “are you concerned Labour might be backing down” on trans issues. This comes after Kier Starmer has said: “The lesson from Scotland: if you are going to make reforms you have to take the public with you.”

Read More: James O'Brien highlights 'uncanny' similarities between Johnson's Partygate defence and 'The Narcissist's Prayer'

But Eddie was not disheartened by this saying, “I think that’s right, over 30 years that is what I’ve tried to do… especially with the younger generation.”

Nick then asked about J.K. Rowling being regarded as a “semi hate figure” within the trans community.

Eddie suggested a lot of this was a result of social media's ability to polarise debate saying: “It’s a discussion that turns into an argument that turns into a fight.”

She concluded: “We need to understand LGBTQ people have been here since there were cave people.”

Read More: Boris Johnson was a ‘key worker' justifiably having drinks with his ‘work bubble’, argues caller

Read More: James O’Brien brandishes Boris Johnson as a ‘liar’ ahead of Partygate grilling

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

'They were nasty, vile villains': Roger Cook says worst of Brink's-Mat robbery isn't shown in Gold series

'They were nasty, vile villains': Roger Cook says worst of Brink's-Mat robbery isn't shown in Gold series

Boris Johnson partying justified because he was a 'key worker.'

Boris Johnson was a ‘key worker' justifiably having drinks with his ‘work bubble’, argues caller

Nick Ferrari and Zoe Bellingham

Ex-Police Watchdog claims Casey Review is ‘the end of the Met Police or the beginning of a new beginning’

Nick and caller on Iraq war

Emotional former Tank Commander tells Nick Ferrari ‘I lost everything’ in Iraq ‘for what?’

Cressida Dick failings ahead of the Casey report

Ex-senior cop says Cressida Dick 'buried her head in the sand' over state of the Met Police

Russian pilot was "stupid" and "inept" says former RAF Officer John Nichols

Russian pilot that hit US drone was 'stupid' and 'inept' says former RAF officer

Nick Ferrari caller fumes at Plymouth tree felling

Appalled Nick Ferrari caller says 'bunch of little Hitlers' at Plymouth Council led the overnight felling of mature trees
Fundraiser tells Nick Ferrari Allison Johnson owes him £22,000 for money he raised following false claims of Eleanor Williams.

Mother of teen who lied about being raped by Asian gang has not returned £22,000 donated LBC told

Nick Ferrari and Rishi Sunak

'We’re dancing on pinheads' around China, says former chief of the UK's Special Forces

Exclusive
General Sir Peter Wall talks to Nick Ferrari

Former head of British Army says UK military is ‘hollowed’ out as the Ukraine War creates a ‘dilemma’

Shadow immigration minister on government's policy to tackle small boat crossings.

Sunak's migration policy is 'gimmicky headline chasing' says Shadow Immigration Minister

Archie Norman: "working people still have to go to work."

'Working people still have to turn up to work': Archie Norman gives his say on HS2 delays

The Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Gary Lineker needs to study the history books, Foreign Secretary says after football pundit's criticism of migrant plan

Nick Ferrari

'Does supporting Suella make me a Nazi?’, asks Jewish Tory member 'deeply’ offended by Lineker comments

Nick Ferrari disagrees with caller over Lineker migration bill comments.

Nick Ferrari brands caller 'wrong' after they agree with Gary Lineker's view on the government's new migration policy

NICK AD=BD AUS EX FOREIGIN MINISTER

Ex-Australian Foreign Minister advises Rishi Sunak to 'stick at' Migrant Bill to stop small boats

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

‘Honestly!’: Nick Ferrari taken aback by caller who believes GPs should shut down to save money

‘Is this a joke?!’: Nick Ferrari taken aback by caller who believes GPs should shut down to save money
The former minister was speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC

Ex-Armed Forces Minister tells LBC spending on defence needs to come before spending on benefits
HS2 traffic marshall tells ‘unbelievable’ story of ‘roleplaying actors’ training workers

HS2 worker shares hilarious tale of training with 'D-class actors' and five staff for one traffic light
Police officer ‘embarrassed’ after M25 Just Stop Oil protesters given drinking water and suntan lotion

Police officer ‘embarrassed’ after M25 Just Stop Oil protesters given drinking water and suntan lotion
'You will agree to dental checks': How the asylum system would run under Nick Ferrari as Home Sec

'You will agree to dental checks': How the asylum system would run under Nick Ferrari as Home Sec
Henry Riley

Nick Ferrari challenges LBC reporter to dodge ULEZ charges

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question

Cross Question 22/03 | Watch Again

1 day ago

Cross Question

Cross Question 21/03 | Watch Again

2 days ago

Iain Dale

Cross Question 15/03 | Watch again

8 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Maximus and Alexander were strangled to death and their mother hanged herself, an inquest heard

'Best friend' brothers, 9 and 7, found 'strangled to death' and mother 'hanged herself', inquest finds
The property was listed with an unconventional video to promote the features of the house.

'The never ending property': Woman performs eighties song to sell her house on Rightmove listing
Inspectors said they saw the "worst case of neglect" they have come across in a restaurant in 15 years at Lilo Grill

Cardiff restaurant branded 'absolute disgrace' after rats found dragging away raw meat and eating from drains
John Motson's funeral took place on Friday

Football legends pay tribute to John Motson at funeral for giant of commentary

Elland Road has been closed after a security threat

Leeds United close Elland Road stadium following 'security threat'

Boroughmuir High School also urges children to refer to each other as 'they'

Edinburgh's top state school tells pupils they are 'queer' if they do not know their sexual orientation
Tributes have poured in for the head chef who passed away last Saturday.

'The best & most loved bloke': Tributes paid after chef dies at beach bar in Cornwall

Dr Fia Johansson with Julia Wendell (l) and (top r). Madeleine McCann (bottom r)

'I feel sorry for her': Investigator helping woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann sends message to her mum
King Charles's state visit to France has been postponed as pension riots sweep the country

King Charles and Queen Consort's state visit to France postponed following violent protests
Visitors of the Abbey must remove their shoes before walking on the precious mosaic floor.

Westminster Abbey visitors can stand on the exact spot where King Charles III will be crowned - but only in socks