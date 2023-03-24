Eddie Izzard offers Nick Ferrari his opinion on Johnson and Trump: 'the tweedle dum and tweedle dee' of politics

By Alice Bourne

Eddie Izzard told Nick Ferrari that contemporary politics "attracts hyperbolic personalities" exemplified by "Boris Johnson and Donald Trump," prompting her to want to get involved and set a "positive example".

Nick Ferrari at Breakfast spoke to Eddie Izzard about entering politics and trans issues where she said she wished to turn the conversation away from the “politics of the 1930’s” and move it “forward to the 2030’s.”

Eddie revealed, “I just tried to get into Sheffield Central” parliamentary constituency, saying “I think they would have quite liked me but I didn’t get through the selection.”

Nick then joked: “Are politicians frustrated performers Eddie? What do you want to be a politician for? Are you raving mad?”

Izzard then answered: “Some people say politicians aren’t great. But I think a lot of them are doing it for the right reasons and trying to help.” She did however concede, “but it does sort of attract hyperbolic personalities.”

Exemplifying this she said: “The tweedle dum and tweedle dee of lying politics being Donald trump and Boris Johnson,” who, she said “would just lie upon lie upon lie upon lie.”

Read More: Boris Johnson 'steps up' campaigning for by-election as he prepares for 'worst-case scenario' after Parliament grilling

Speaking specifically in regard to Boris Johnson, Eddie Izzard said, “he worked out this technique of staying one lie ahead off the last lie.”

This type of politics was a return to the “1930’s” she said, “I’m saying let's go forward to the 2030’s.”

Regarding her own desire to enter politics, Eddie said: “I want to take my communications skills, my ability to analyse things and my vision, and make them work” in politics.”

“Running 130 marathons, performing in different languages” she said, “I’m trying to set a positive example for myself and for kids that are following and by entering politics."

Later on in the interview, Nick asked Eddie about trans issues: “Let’s get into a contentious issue? Why are trans issues such a hot topic.”

Rather optimistically, Eddie answered: “I think this is the time trans has to go through all these discussions, when I came out in 1985 no discussions were happening. We were toxic people outside society, at least the discussions are happening even though they are heated.”

Quizzing Eddie on her Labour leanings, Nick asked: “are you concerned Labour might be backing down” on trans issues. This comes after Kier Starmer has said: “The lesson from Scotland: if you are going to make reforms you have to take the public with you.”

Read More: James O'Brien highlights 'uncanny' similarities between Johnson's Partygate defence and 'The Narcissist's Prayer'

But Eddie was not disheartened by this saying, “I think that’s right, over 30 years that is what I’ve tried to do… especially with the younger generation.”

Nick then asked about J.K. Rowling being regarded as a “semi hate figure” within the trans community.

Eddie suggested a lot of this was a result of social media's ability to polarise debate saying: “It’s a discussion that turns into an argument that turns into a fight.”

She concluded: “We need to understand LGBTQ people have been here since there were cave people.”

Read More: Boris Johnson was a ‘key worker' justifiably having drinks with his ‘work bubble’, argues caller

Read More: James O’Brien brandishes Boris Johnson as a ‘liar’ ahead of Partygate grilling