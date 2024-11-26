Eight Laos hostel staff arrested after six tourists die in mass 'methanol poisoning'

26 November 2024, 08:59 | Updated: 26 November 2024, 09:01

Eight employees at the Nana Backpacker Hostel have reportedly been arrested.
Eight employees at the Nana Backpacker Hostel have reportedly been arrested. Picture: Alamy, handout

By Henry Moore

Several members of staff from a hostel in Laos have reportedly been arrested after six tourists died from a suspected mass poisoning.

Eight employees aged 23 to 47 from the Nana Backpacker Hostel in Vang Vieng have been taken into custody, according to local reports.

It is believed all of the employees are Vietnamese nationals.

At least six tourists died after drinking what is believed to be methanol, a deadly substance often present in homemade alcohol.

Among the dead are British lawyer Simone White, 28, an American man and two Danish tourists.

The tourists were reportedly given free shots as a show of hospitality by the staff of Nana Backpacker Hostel.

Foreign tourists walk past the closed Nana Backpackers hostel in Vang Vieng, Laos
Foreign tourists walk past the closed Nana Backpackers hostel in Vang Vieng, Laos. Picture: Alamy

Earlier, Laotian police detained the manager and owner of a hostel involved in the case.

Local authorities have vowed to “bring the perpetrators to justice” as they said the tourist town was “deeply saddened” by the incident.

“The government of the Lao PDR is profoundly saddened over the loss of lives of foreign tourists in Vangvieng District, Vientiane Province and expresses its sincere sympathy and deepest condolences to the families of the deceased,' a police statement said.

“The government of the Lao PDR has been conducting investigations to find causes of the incident and to bring the perpetrators to justice in accordance with the law.

“The government of the Lao PDR reaffirms that it always attaches the importance and pays attention to the safety of both domestic and foreign tourists.”

London lawyer Simone White died following the poisoning
London lawyer Simone White died following the poisoning. Picture: Facebook

A young backpacker went from “confused to comatose” in just 30 minutes after drinking the poisoned alcohol.

Australian backpacker Holly Bowles, 19, had been in critical condition in a Bangkok hospital after she allegedly drank alcohol laced with the toxic chemical methanol.

The teen died nine days later after attending Dr Yaher’s emergency room with her friend Bianca Jones, becoming the sixth tourist to pass away in connection to the contaminated alcohol.

The pair attended his office two nights after drinking the poison substance, both “confused and sleepy.”

“We asked her what she had eaten or drunk, but she didn’t know what had happened,” Dr Yaher said from his Vang Vieng emergency room.

The doctor, whose office is located near a series of bars and shops that cater to tourists, said he initially believed Ms Bowles had taken too many cannabis-infused gummies.

“We treated her symptomatically,” he said, the Times reports.

“We put her on an IV drip and gave her vitamins. But after 30 minutes she had a seizure and went into a coma.

Bianca Jones
Bianca Jones. Picture: social media

“I was so surprised. We gave her CPR, because she had difficulty breathing, and we intubated her and referred her to [the hospital in the Laos capital] Vientiane.”

Ms Bowles was initially transported to Kasemrad International Hospital before being taken to Setthathirath Hospital in Vientiane and then transported back to Thailand for further treatment.

She died on November 22, becoming the sixth to pass away in connection to the toxic shots.

The US State Department issued a health alert for citizens travelling in Laos, warning of "suspected methanol poisoning in Vang Vieng, possibly through the consumption of methanol-laced alcoholic drinks", following similar alerts from other countries whose citizens were involved.

Holly Bowles
Holly Bowles. Picture: Facebook

The law firm Brit Ms White worked for, Squire Patton Boggs, posted a tribute to her on social media.

"It is with deep sadness that we mourn the tragic passing of our dear friend and colleague Simone White.

"Simone was a talented colleague with a bright future ahead of her and someone who epitomised our firm values.

"Our thoughts go out to all of Simone's family, friends, and those colleagues and clients who had the privilege to work with and know Simone.

"She will be sincerely missed."

