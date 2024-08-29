Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Elderly woman suffers cardiac arrest as couple's car plunges sideways into sinkhole
29 August 2024, 12:57
An elderly couple were rushed to hospital after the car they were in was swallowed by a sinkhole.
A gaping chasm opened up as they were driving down a road in western Seoul’s Seodaemun district.
The car plunged into the hole and was suspended sideways, leaving the couple trapped and injured.
The woman, 76, suffered a cardiac arrest and was given CPR and her pulse later returned.
It is not clear if the man, 82, suffered any injuries.
The couple's white Tivoli "rolled over sideways, crashing into the sinkhole", the Korea Herald said.
An Indian woman is still missing six days after falling into a sinkhole in Kuala Lumpur.
The woman, identified as Ms Vijayaletchumy, fell 26 feet. Only her shoes have been found.
Police fear she will not have survived as she may have been swept away by an underground water current.