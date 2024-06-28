Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
General Election LIVE: Farage 'let down' by campaigner who said migrants should be used as 'target practice'
28 June 2024, 06:56
Nigel Farage says he has been "let down" after one of his campaigners was filmed saying migrants should be used as "target practice."
Welcome to LBC's General Election live blog.
Today's Highlights
- Nigel Farage says he has been let down after one of his campaigners was filmed saying small boat migrants should be used as "target practice", as the General Election campaign enters the final week
- Starmer accuses Tories of 'desperate' tactics over shock election attack ad of family with their hands up
- Nigel Farage 'dismayed' after Reform UK canvasser filmed calling Rishi Sunak f*****g p**i'
- Rishi Sunak called the election because he wants to 'get out of government', Rory Stewart suggests
What to expect today
- There is less than one week to go before we go to the polls on July 4th
- Rishi Sunak goes back to school as the Tories turn their attention to education. He is campaigning in the North East today. You can expect to hear the Prime Minister attack Labour's plan to expand VAT to cover private school fees and his plan to ban phones during the school day.
- Labour says the Conservatives will drop a "mortgage bomb if in government. Rachel Reeves claims people remortgaging their homes face paying £4,800 more under the Conservative Party’s fiscal plans.
- It's toothy smiles all around as the Lib Dems will pledge to scrap tax on children’s toothpaste and toothbrushes. They are also calling for a wider £750 million-a-year boost to dentistry.
- After the leaders of the UK’s four largest political parties took questions on Question Time last week, Green Party co-leader Adrian Ramsay and Reform UK’s Nigel Farage will appear on the Friday night show.
Good morning
Good morning, welcome to LBC's General Election live blog.
10 million expected to vote by post at next week's General Election
This is a rise of 20% from the 2019 General Election according to the Association of Electoral Administrators (AEA) causing problems for election teams.
“Election teams are doing their very best to run this snap election, but with a short timetable – plus print and delivery suppliers working at capacity – demand is overloading the system,” the AEA said.
“Printing postal votes is a complicated process.
“Election teams also need to carry out security checks adding to the time needed to prepare and send ballot papers out.
“Closing applications 16 working days before a poll, rather than the current 11, would increase capacity to process, print and post out ballot packs – and crucially give voters more time to post them back.”
'One week to save Britain', says Sunak
Speaking in Yorkshire, the Prime Minister said he understands "why people are hesitant about giving us their support – I’m not blind to the frustrations that people have with me, with our party."
Mr Sunak began his speech by telling supporters: “Friends, we have urgent work to do." He added: "We have one week to save Britain from a Labour government."
Scottish Secretary 'utterly unethical', says John Swinney
Scottish First Minister John Swinney has condemned Scottish Secretary Alister Jack, for his "totally and utterly unethical" behaviour.
The SNP leader was referring to Mr Jack's betting on the timing of the General Election.
Alister Jack has said he had no knowledge of when the election would take place before it was announced by Rishi Sunak on May 22.
The Secretary of State for Scotland, who is not standing for re-election, has also said he didn't break Gambling Commission rules with the bets he placed.
Mr Swinney said: “Crucially also, Alister Jack has got a seat lined up for himself in the House of Lords. There’s no way he should be going to the House of Lords, absolutely no way."
Badenoch 'frequently' hears EU pleas
Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch has said she "quite frequently" hears pleas for increased trade with countries in the European Union.
Speaking at the British Chambers of Commerce annual conference, Ms Badenoch said she has a "long list of trade barriers" which she is working through "day by day".
She added that Labour "want you to think everyone will become younger and China will be nicer if you vote Labour."
Homeless charity says next government must 'get a grip on crisis'
Rough sleeping in London has reached a record high with a total of 11,993 people seen rough sleeping in London according to the Combined Homelessness and Information Network.
Rick Henderson, CEO of Homeless Link described the increase as “appalling”.
He added the next ruling party at Westminster “must create a cross-government plan to prevent rough sleeping and homelessness through delivering genuinely affordable and secure homes quickly."
Charity Crisis said the overall figures are “deeply shameful and highlight the desperate need for the next government to get a grip on this crisis”.
It is the highest figure ever recorded in the database for a single year up by 58% since 2014.
The Tory manifesto has vowed to continue with plans to end rough sleeping and Labour’s manifesto pledged to “develop a new cross-government strategy” to end homelessness.
Badenoch 'never going to shut up'
Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch has vowed she is "never going to shut up" about the "divisive agenda of diversity politics".
Speaking at The British Chambers of Commerce annual conference, Ms Badenoch added: "Identity politics is why Labour’s biggest change is to introduce a new Race Equality Act."
During an acceptance speech at the British LGBT Awards, former Doctor Who actor David Tennant said: “Until we wake up and Kemi Badenoch doesn’t exist any more – I don’t wish ill of her, I just wish her to shut up – whilst we do live in this world, I am honoured to receive this.”
Sunak visits Europe's largest train factory
The Prime Minister has visited a Derby-based train manufacturer on the campaign trail.
Mr Sunak met with workers at Alstom Transport where Elizabeth line trains are built. He described the new demand for London underground trains as a "bridge, that gets you through".
Alstom's Derby factory is the largest train manufacturing site in the world outside of China.
Reform UK candidate dropped because of associations with BNP revealed to be Raymond Saint
Reform UK Raymond Saint candidate has been dropped after it was revealed he had been on a list of members of the British National Party (BNP) published in 2009 by Wikileaks.
Reform UK accused Saint of failing to declare his BNP membership, thus withdrawing support.
It comes after Reform UK candidate Grant StClair-Armstrong resigned after it was discovered he had previously encouraged people to vote for the BNP.