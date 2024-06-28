General Election LIVE: Farage 'let down' by campaigner who said migrants should be used as 'target practice'

This is a rise of 20% from the 2019 General Election according to the Association of Electoral Administrators (AEA) causing problems for election teams.

“Election teams are doing their very best to run this snap election, but with a short timetable – plus print and delivery suppliers working at capacity – demand is overloading the system,” the AEA said.

“Printing postal votes is a complicated process.

“Election teams also need to carry out security checks adding to the time needed to prepare and send ballot papers out.

“Closing applications 16 working days before a poll, rather than the current 11, would increase capacity to process, print and post out ballot packs – and crucially give voters more time to post them back.”