Elon Musk terminates $44b Twitter deal over 'lack of data about bot accounts'

8 July 2022, 22:39 | Updated: 8 July 2022, 23:14

Elon Musk has terminated his $44b Twitter deal
Elon Musk has terminated his $44b Twitter deal. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Elon Musk has pulled the plug on his $44b deal to take over Twitter.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Musk has sent a letter to the social media company's board saying he is terminating the acquisition.

In a statement provided to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, representatives for Mr Musk said Twitter breached terms of an agreement and "appears to have made false and misleading representations".

His representatives also said Twitter had not provided data and information that the Tesla founder had requested - specifically about fake 'bot' accounts on the platform.

Mr Musk wanted proof that the spam accounts accounted for fewer than 5 per cent of users who see advertising on the site.

Twitter said it will sue Mr Musk to complete the merger he just rejected, and is "confident" it will prevail.

The possible unravelling of the deal is just the latest twist in a saga between the world's richest man and one of the most influential social media platforms.

Much of the drama has played out on Twitter, with Mr Musk - who has more than 95 million followers - lamenting that the company was failing to live up to its potential as a platform for free speech.

Read more: Elon Musk's trans child changes name and gender to be 'unrelated' to father

Read more: Row erupts over Musk's 'free speech' Twitter takeover as critics vow to boycott platform

On Friday, shares of Twitter fell 5 per cent to 36.81 dollars, well below the 54.20 dollars that Mr Musk had offered to pay.

Shares of Tesla, meanwhile, climbed 2.5 per cent to 752.29 dollars.

In a letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr Musk said Twitter has "not complied with its contractual obligations" surrounding the deal, namely giving him enough information to "make an independent assessment of the prevalence of fake or spam accounts on Twitter's platform".

Mr Musk's flirtation with buying Twitter appeared to begin in late March.

That is when Twitter has said he contacted members of its board - including co-founder Jack Dorsey - and told them he was buying up shares of the company and interested in either joining the board, taking Twitter private or starting a competitor.

Then, on April 4, he revealed in a regulatory filing that he had became the company's largest shareholder after acquiring a 9 per cent stake worth about three billion dollars.

At first, Twitter offered Mr Musk a seat on its board.

But six days later, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted that Mr Musk will not be joining the board after all.

His bid to buy the company came together quickly after that.

Mr Musk had agreed to buy Twitter for 54.20 dollars per share, inserting a "420" marijuana reference into his offer price.

He sold roughly 8.5 billion dollars worth of shares in Tesla to help fund the purchase, then strengthened his commitments of more than seven billion dollars from a diverse group of investors including Silicon Valley heavy hitters like Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.

Inside Twitter, Mr Musk's offer was met with confusion and falling morale, especially after he publicly criticised one of Twitter's top lawyers involved in content-moderation decisions.

As Twitter executives prepared for the deal to move forward, the company instituted a hiring freeze, halted discretionary spending and fired two top managers.

The San Francisco company has also been laying off staff, most recently part of its talent acquisition team.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rishi Sunak has launched his leadership campaign with the economy at the centre

Sunak warns against 'fairytale' tax cuts as he launches bid to become PM

Andrea Jenkyns appeared to make a rude gesture at protesters on Thursday

Fury as Tory MP who 'gave protesters the middle finger' outside No10 is made minister

A dog on the roof of a house was mistaken for a very large pigeon

Alarmed neighbours call police after seeing 'large pigeon' - that turned out to be a dog

Kurtis Dilks (right) has been convicted of being part of a gang that broke into the home of former England footballer Ashley Cole

Robber convicted after gang 'threatened to cut off Ashley Cole's fingers with pliers'

Declan Donnelly (left) has shared his heartbreak over the death of his brother Dermott Donnelly, pictured here in 2015

'Heartbroken' Declan Donnelly says he is 'beyond devastated' after death of brother, 55

Cameron Norrie (left) was beaten by Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon semi-final

Heartbreak for Britain's Cameron Norrie as he loses Wimbledon semi-final to Djokovic

Rishi Sunak has announced his intention to be the next Prime Minister - with the economy top of his list of priorities

Rishi launches Tory leadership bid with swipe at Boris and pledge to rebuild economy

Sir Mark Rowley has been named new commissioner of the Met

Sir Mark Rowley appointed new Met Police Commissioner

Boris Johnson said he would resign in a speech to the nation yesterday

Boris Johnson is going - so what happens now?

Julia James and her murderer Callum Wheeler

Sex predator who murdered PCSO Julia James as she walked her dog jailed for life

Sir Keir Starmer will not be fined over 'Beergate'

'Those who make the law can't break the law': Starmer cleared in Beergate probe

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini have been acquitted on fraud charges in the Swiss federal criminal court

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini not guilty following fraud trial in Switzerland

Shark spotted off the Welsh coast

Moment 12ft shark seen lurking in waist-deep water off Welsh beach

Boris Johnson changes plans and won't hold wedding bash at Chequers

Boris Johnson changes plans and won't hold wedding bash at Chequers

Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot Twice

Assassin shoots dead former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe 'with homemade gun'

Holidaymakers who walk through the streets of Sorrento topless or in a bikini will face large fines

Bikini ban at Italy’s Sorrento resort could land holidaymakers with £425 fine

Latest News

See more Latest News

Education Sec says Boris should stay until new PM found

Education Sec: Boris should stay until new PM found as it is 'not in our constitution'
'Bloodbath' Tory leadership race begins

'Hounds of hell unleashed' as 'bloodbath' Tory leadership race begins
Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot Twice

Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe fights for life after being shot in 'chest and neck'
The UK is set to be hit with its second heatwave of the year

UK set to sizzle in week-long scorcher as second heatwave hits Britain
'Daredevil' human cannonball seriously injured after missing safety net during circus stunt

'Daredevil' human cannonball seriously injured after missing safety net during circus stunt
Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 21 years in prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights
Rafael Nadal has pulled out of Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal 'very sad' as he withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury
The mother of Baby P has reportedly been freed from prison

Baby P's mum Tracey Connelly freed from prison after 13 years
Four prominent MPs are believed to have so confirmed they will not run.

Raab, Gove and Hancock rule themselves out as Tory race for No10 begins
MPs have slammed Boris Johnson

MPs launch scathing attack on Boris for lack of remorse in 'strange' resignation speech

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

LBC listeners blown away by James O'Brien's 'explosive' Beergate reaction

LBC listeners blown away by James O'Brien's explosive Beergate reaction
James O'Brien offers Boris Johnson superfans shoulder to cry on

James O'Brien offers Boris Johnson superfans a shoulder to cry on
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/07 | Watch again

Matt Hancock: 'Threat' of 'Starmer-Sturgeon' deal if Tories are ousted

Matt Hancock: 'Risk' of 'Starmer-Sturgeon' deal if Tories are ousted
Andrew Marr discusses the PM's speech

Andrew Marr: Boris is the ghost of a PM with a ghost of a government
Chris Bryant demands Tories boot out Boris and install caretaker PM

Chris Bryant demands Tories boot out Boris and install caretaker PM
'An inevitable and inglorious end': James O'Brien's unrelenting farewell to Boris Johnson

'An inevitable and inglorious end': James O'Brien's unrelenting farewell to Boris Johnson
Brits voted for Boris as they were 'horrified' by prospect of Corbyn, Iain Dale states

Brits voted for Boris as they were 'horrified' by prospect of Corbyn, Iain Dale states
Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/07 | Watch again

Tory MP: Leadership contest could begin 'within 24 hours'

Andrew Bridgen MP says Leadership contest could begin 'within 24 hours'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London