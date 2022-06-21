Elon Musk's trans child changes name and gender to be 'unrelated' to father

Elon Musk's child has applied to change gender in a bid to be 'unrelated' to him. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Elon Musk's child has filed a petition to become female and changed her name in order to distance herself from her father.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Born a male called Xavier Alexander Musk, the 18-year-old has legally asked the court to change her gender recognition to female, according to court documents available online.

She lists the reason as: "I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."

Read more: Rugby League bans trans women from competing amid ongoing gender row

Read more: Trans children going through 'nothing more than a phase', says Tory MP

Whilst her new name is redacted, the Daily Mail reports it is Vivian Jenna Wilson.

Wilson is the maiden name of her mother Justine Wilson, who divorced Mr Musk in 2008.

The teenager has a twin brother, Griffin.

She also has triplet brothers - Damian, Kai and Saxon, now 16.

Details of the rift between Ms Wilson and her father are not known.

Read more: Girl branded 'Nazi transphobe' after questioning trans ideology relapses into anorexia

Read more: Trans swimmers banned from competing in women’s elite events by sport's governing body

Mr Musk has been vocal about his views on trans issues.

In May, a month after Ms Wilson submitted the documents, Mr Musk announced his support for the Republican Party, which has been public about policies that would limit trans rights.

He also said in 2020: "I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic (sic) nightmare."

He has not commented on the latest developments within his own family.