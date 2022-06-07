Girl branded 'Nazi transphobe' after questioning trans ideology relapses into anorexia

7 June 2022, 22:01 | Updated: 7 June 2022, 22:03

The 18-year-old, was reportedly hounded by her peers after she argued biological gender is real
The 18-year-old, was reportedly hounded by her peers after she argued biological gender is real. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

A female sixth form student who was "driven out" of her school after questioning transgender ideology, said there is "no forgiveness for those branded with the damning suffix of -phobic".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 18-year-old, was reportedly hounded by her peers after she argued biological gender is real during a debate following a speech on transphobia in parliament by a female member of the House of Lords in October.

Giving the name 'Kate' to Unherd's Julie Bindel, the student revealed that after she was harassed by 60 fellow pupils who shouted, screamed, swore and spat at her, she relapsed into anorexia and began to self-harm.

Kate told Ms Bindel that pupils surrounded her and called her a "nazi, transphobe c***" adding: "I felt their spit on my face".

The teen said during the visit, the Baroness 'righteously denounced' her peers as "irredeemably transphobic".

Kate said she told the politician: "I respectfully disagree."

But after a pupil ran out to the talk crying, Kate was branded "transphobic" by her fellow peers.

Teachers at the school, which was not identified, were initially supportive of the girl but turned on her when a group of sixth-formers accused her of transphobia.

Read more: Trans 'ideology' being 'pushed' in schools 'up and down the country', parents tell LBC

The student has maintained she never said anything transphobic and claimed teachers stopped being supportive because the accusations were made by a group of her peers.

Staff later apologised for failing to create a "safe space" for pupils at the sixth form.

The student said she had planned to take her A-Levels at the school but was forced to leave and study at home after the incident, which "made me think I was mad."

"Otherwise how could people turn on me so bitterly?", she said.

Sharing her experience for the first time since the incident, the teen revealed she was left out of a 'Trans Day of Visibility' and once came to school to find printouts of trans flags covered in text which read: "Trans rights are human rights."

The sixth-form pupil said she felt so overwhelmed that she self-harmed on school premises, was made to sit on her own in the library, and was forced her to drop out of school.

The Baroness told the MoS: "I spoke about a wide range of human rights issues. One young woman challenged some of my views and was treated with the same courtesy as everyone else who took part."

Read more: Sajid Javid 'to launch inquiry into gender treatment' as system is 'failing children'

She added: "I was not aware of any consequences from our interactions and thought that we had parted on amicable terms."

A teacher at the school writing for Transgender Trend, said it was usual practice for the school to organise speeches on moral and ethical issues that were followed by question and answer sessions "during which the students could share their own feelings and opinions on the issues, and even disagree if they wanted to."

But he said students were in an "animated state" after the speech in question with a "significant group of girls verbally 'laying into' one particular 18-year-old who had had the audacity to question the position".

The teacher said: "It was probably somewhat naive of her not to realise that this is indeed ‘an ideology’ and one with which you’re simply not allowed to disagree."

However, he described her departure from the school "quite chilling" and said it was shocking "to witness first hand how this ideology operates and grows.

He said: "It was the whispered and frequent use of the terms transphobe and transphobic during that after-school activity that alerted me to the depressing fact that these girls were going along with the narrative that our heretic was, as far as they were concerned, indeed a heretic — and that she was thoroughly deserving of the roasting that she had just received before caving in and running off in a panicked and hyperventilating state."

He added: "We know how these views are being silenced in the adult world through high-profile legal cases and the bullying and defamation of celebrities such as JK Rowling. This is also happening in schools."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Army has been asked to stop calling soldiers in Queen's bodyguard "Guardsman"

Army considers dropping the term 'Guardsman' to be more gender inclusive

Cineworld has cancelled screenings of the film about the daughter of the Prophet Muhammad

Film about Prophet Muhammad’s daughter pulled from screens after protests

Baroness Helena Morrissey said Mr Johnson is "in the wrong job"

Tory peer: 'I'd rather Boris Johnson didn't carry on. I don't see any contrition'

Boris Johnson's "best hope of survival as leader" is to reach out to Theresa May Sir David Lidington says

Boris's 'best hope of survival': Uniting Tories with the help of May and Cameron

Police are hunting for Stephen Burden (left) and a second suspect (right) after a man was doused in petrol and set on fire

Police hunt after man doused in petrol and set on fire at service station

A Tube strike caused misery for Londoners yesterday

Fury as union threaten travel chaos which could paralyse rail network ahead of summer gigs

Johnny Depp was caught on camera quoting lines from the iconic film including "morning star shine, the earth says hello!" and "you're really, really weird" followed by his Willy Wonka laugh.

Inside Johnny Depp's '50k' curry night as he delights fans with Willy Wonka impressions

Alex Davies has been jailed for eight-and-a-half years

Founder of neo-Nazi group National Action jailed for over eight years

BRAZIL-AMAZON-INDIGENOUS-MEDIA-MISSING

Family of British journalist missing in the Amazon urges action

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is "very happy" Boris Johnson is still UK Prime Minister

Zelenskyy 'very happy' Boris stayed PM after wounding revolt and hails 'important ally'

Drivers have told of their fury at soaring fuel prices

Fury as petrol prices soar above £2 per litre as fuel cost hits record level

Mr Omishore was named as the man who died in the Chelsea Bridge incident

Pictured: Man who died after he fell into Thames after being Tasered by police

Whitehall closed due to suspicious package

Whitehall evacuated as bomb disposal experts blow up "suspicious package" in phone box

Music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards died from a heart attack after taking drugs aged 31, his mum Brenda has revealed.

Jamal Edwards died from a heart attack after taking drugs aged 31, mum Brenda reveals

Ignacio Echeverría, who gave his life trying to defend others during the 2017 London Bridge terror attack, is on the path to sainthood.

London Bridge skateboard hero may become saint after saving two with his board

A rebel Tory MP has said he would be "very surprised" if Johnson remains PM at the end of the year

Tory rebel would be 'very surprised' if Boris Johnson is still PM come autumn

Latest News

See more Latest News

Texas School Shooting McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey calls for gun control action at White House
Top Gun: Maverick UK Premiere – London

Paramount sued over Top Gun copyright claim

Civilian militia men hold shotguns during training at a shooting range in outskirts Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia deploys more troops and claims progress in east Ukraine
British journalist Dom Phillips, right, and a Yanomami Indigenous man walk in Maloca Papiu village, Roraima state, Brazil, in November 2019

British journalist and Brazilian expert still missing in the Amazon
Dutch crime reporter Peter de Vries arrives for a live TV show in Amsterdam in 2008

Trial resumes of suspects in killing of Dutch crime reporter

Dr Castelvedere died at a house in Colchester

Mum-of-one who died in suspected murder named as 'widely respected' Suffolk Uni lecturer
A destroyed truck can be seen on fire at the bridge connecting Severodoonetsk and Lysychansk, in Ukraine's Luhansk region

British fighter in Ukraine faces death penalty after capture by Russian forces
A pilgrim lights a candle in the sanctuary of the virgin of the Rocío

Spain’s Rocio pilgrimage party returns after Covid hiatus

Mr Roberts died in a base jumping accident

British base jumper dies 'after parachute fails to open' in 800m leap
Britain's aviation industry has buckled under demand for flights

Thousands of Brits stuck abroad amid airport chaos as they're forced to drive home

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

England legend Luther Blissett says Gareth Southgate 'wrong' on racial abuse

Ex-England star Luther Blissett says Gareth Southgate 'wrong' on racial abuse
Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/06 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/06 | Watch again

Shelagh Fogarty argues Gareth Southgate shouldn't let racism concern influence penalty picks

Shelagh Fogarty argues Southgate shouldn't let racism concern influence penalty picks
'Almost anybody' would be better PM than 'shoddy' Boris Johnson, Rory Stewart tells LBC

'Almost anybody' would be better PM than 'shoddy' Boris Johnson, Rory Stewart tells LBC
"If I was England manager, I'd only have black lads take the penalties"

Nick Ferrari says 'only black' England players should take penalties rather than bow to racists
A trans campaigner has blasted the decision to remove gendered terms from some health advice.

Trans campaigner blasts 'ridiculous' move to cut word 'woman' from NHS advice
Caller tips Nadine Dorries to replace Boris Johnson as PM

Caller tips Nadine Dorries to replace Boris Johnson as PM

Nick Ferrari: Boris will 'take another kicking' before month is out

Nick Ferrari: Boris will 'take another kicking' before month is out
Andrew Marr and Iain Dale react as the result of the vote comes in

Boris survives as PM: Watch Andrew Marr and Iain Dale's instant response
Boris Johnson will face a confidence vote in his leadership of the Conservative Party this evening.

Watch the extraordinary moment news of Boris Johnson confidence vote was broken on LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London