Girl branded 'Nazi transphobe' after questioning trans ideology relapses into anorexia

The 18-year-old, was reportedly hounded by her peers after she argued biological gender is real. Picture: Alamy

A female sixth form student who was "driven out" of her school after questioning transgender ideology, said there is "no forgiveness for those branded with the damning suffix of -phobic".

The 18-year-old, was reportedly hounded by her peers after she argued biological gender is real during a debate following a speech on transphobia in parliament by a female member of the House of Lords in October.

Giving the name 'Kate' to Unherd's Julie Bindel, the student revealed that after she was harassed by 60 fellow pupils who shouted, screamed, swore and spat at her, she relapsed into anorexia and began to self-harm.

Kate told Ms Bindel that pupils surrounded her and called her a "nazi, transphobe c***" adding: "I felt their spit on my face".

The teen said during the visit, the Baroness 'righteously denounced' her peers as "irredeemably transphobic".

Kate said she told the politician: "I respectfully disagree."

But after a pupil ran out to the talk crying, Kate was branded "transphobic" by her fellow peers.

Teachers at the school, which was not identified, were initially supportive of the girl but turned on her when a group of sixth-formers accused her of transphobia.

The student has maintained she never said anything transphobic and claimed teachers stopped being supportive because the accusations were made by a group of her peers.

Staff later apologised for failing to create a "safe space" for pupils at the sixth form.

The student said she had planned to take her A-Levels at the school but was forced to leave and study at home after the incident, which "made me think I was mad."

"Otherwise how could people turn on me so bitterly?", she said.

Sharing her experience for the first time since the incident, the teen revealed she was left out of a 'Trans Day of Visibility' and once came to school to find printouts of trans flags covered in text which read: "Trans rights are human rights."

The sixth-form pupil said she felt so overwhelmed that she self-harmed on school premises, was made to sit on her own in the library, and was forced her to drop out of school.

The Baroness told the MoS: "I spoke about a wide range of human rights issues. One young woman challenged some of my views and was treated with the same courtesy as everyone else who took part."

She added: "I was not aware of any consequences from our interactions and thought that we had parted on amicable terms."

A teacher at the school writing for Transgender Trend, said it was usual practice for the school to organise speeches on moral and ethical issues that were followed by question and answer sessions "during which the students could share their own feelings and opinions on the issues, and even disagree if they wanted to."

But he said students were in an "animated state" after the speech in question with a "significant group of girls verbally 'laying into' one particular 18-year-old who had had the audacity to question the position".

The teacher said: "It was probably somewhat naive of her not to realise that this is indeed ‘an ideology’ and one with which you’re simply not allowed to disagree."

However, he described her departure from the school "quite chilling" and said it was shocking "to witness first hand how this ideology operates and grows.

He said: "It was the whispered and frequent use of the terms transphobe and transphobic during that after-school activity that alerted me to the depressing fact that these girls were going along with the narrative that our heretic was, as far as they were concerned, indeed a heretic — and that she was thoroughly deserving of the roasting that she had just received before caving in and running off in a panicked and hyperventilating state."

He added: "We know how these views are being silenced in the adult world through high-profile legal cases and the bullying and defamation of celebrities such as JK Rowling. This is also happening in schools."