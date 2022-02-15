Trans 'ideology' being 'pushed' in schools 'up and down the country', concerned parents tell LBC

By Seán Hickey

The parents of a six-year-old child who was told he may be deemed transphobic for questioning the gender of a schoolmate tell LBC the 'ideology' is being pushed 'up and down the country'.

Sally and Nigel Rowe were told their six-year-old son may be deemed "transphobic" if he were to question another pupil wearing a dress.

They have been given permission for a judicial review over the Department for Education’s refusal to intervene in their case and its promotion of the transgender guidelines in primary schools.

"What would it mean in reality for a school...to affirm the gender that the child wishes to be known by?" Tom Swarbrick wondered.

"It's not the truth" Mr Rowe declared, arguing that their case "is part of the culture war – that there's no gender anymore, but it's simply not true."

"The issue we've got to remember is, we're talking about little boys and girls."

He went on to claim that "this ideology that's being pushed, it's immoral."

Mrs Rowe then told Tom that by "thrusting" gender affirmation and transgender guidelines in schools, it can lead to severe pressure being put on children in the long run.

"If you're just, kind of accepting it and they're going along with it, and then it ends up that they change their mind, you're putting them in a very difficult situation – that's not the safe or kind thing to do."

Mrs Rowe went on to insist that there is an active promotion of trans ideologies in schools: "We can see it in front of us now, up and down the country, up and down in schools, where this has been embedded into primary schools, where there's actually been a promotion of this ideology."

"There's been a massive escalation – 3000% in a decade of referrals to the gender clinic" she added, arguing that "this is being pushed" by schools.