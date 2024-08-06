Eluned Morgan becomes Wales' first-ever female First Minister

Eluned Morgan Confirmed As Welsh Labour's New Leader And Set To Become Wales' First Female First Minister. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Eluned Morgan has today been confirmed as Wales’ new First Minister, becoming the first woman to hold the role.

Baroness Morgan was confirmed as First Minister following a vote in the Senedd on Tuesday.

This comes after the Welsh government was recalled for a special vote in the wake of Vaughan Gething’s resignation as Welsh Labour leader.

Gething became embroiled in controversy after sacking an MP and accepting a £200k donation.

Baroness Morgan won the contest with 28 votes, beating Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies with 15 and Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth, who earned 12 nominations.

She is expected to appoint rural affairs secretary Huw Irranca-Davies as her deputy.

Speaking on Tuesday, Morgan said: "It's the greatest pleasure and privilege of my life to stand before you today as the first woman to become the First Minister of Wales.

"Twenty-five years ago, we witnessed the dawn of a new era with the birth of devolution.

"This pivotal moment was the realisation of Welsh ambition, a rekindling of our national spirit and the beginning of a journey towards greater self-determination within the United Kingdom.

"I want to thank my immediate predecessor to this role, Vaughan Gething, for his service - another true trailblazer on that devolution journey.”

Sir Keir Starmer praised Morgan’s “wealth of experience and track record of delivery.”

"I look forward to working hand-in-hand with Eluned to deliver on our promises to Wales and Britain," he added.

Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds added it is "very nice to have a female voice joining [her]".

Baroness Morgan continued: "Together, we can build a Wales that is open for business and committed to wealth creation, because if you want to share wealth, first of all you have to create it.

“We will fight poverty through economic growth and by redistributing our riches fairly.

"We will build a Wales that understands that wellbeing is at the heart of people's happiness and their ability to contribute; a Wales where our children can grow up with opportunities, where they can feel hopeful for the future; a Wales that leaves no stone unturned in ourefforts to improve our NHS and education system; where we harness the latest technology to make public services better; and where we understand that, for the sake of future generations, we'll need to make changes to respond to the climate and nature emergencies.

"In speaking up for Wales at every opportunity, I intend to lead a Government that listens, that learns and that delivers.”