Emblem for King Charles's coronation created by ex-Apple designer unveiled

The emblem for King Charles's coronation, which has been created by iPhone designer Sir Jony Ive, has been unveiled. Picture: Buckingham Palace / Getty

By Chris Samuel

The emblem for King Charles's coronation, which has been created by iPhone designer Sir Jony Ive, has been unveiled.

Mr Ive created the insignia taking inspiration from the monarch's "love of the planet, nature, and his deep concern for the natural world".

Sir Jony - who was responsible for some of Apple\s biggest products, including the iPod, iPhone and iPad - and his collective, LoveFrom, have created the image to honour the King's reign.

The design features a stylised image of the crown of St Edward, which will be used in the ceremony, created from the rose of England, thistle of Scotland, daffodil of Wales and the shamrock of Northern Ireland, in the red, white and blue of the Union flag.

Sir Jony said: "It is such an honour to be able to contribute to this remarkable national occasion, and our team is so very proud of this work.

"The design was inspired by King Charles's love of the planet, nature, and his deep concern for the natural world.

"The emblem speaks to the happy optimism of spring and celebrates the beginning of this new Carolean era for the United Kingdom.

"The gentle modesty of these natural forms combine to define an emblem that acknowledges both the joyful and profound importance of this occasion."

Britain's King Charles III reacts as he visits the newly-renovated museum Leighton House, in order to see the some art pieces commissioned by the association Turquoise Mountain, on February 9, 2023. Picture: Getty

The emblem will feature throughout the celebrations, which will begin when the head of state is crowned on Saturday 6 May at Westminster Abbey.

The day after, thousands of spectators will watch a Windsor Castle concert as the celebrations continue.

The insignia will also be seen at other national events, street parties, and community gatherings marking the occasion, and will also feature on all official merchandise commemorating the event.

The iPhone designer has supported projects involving Charles in the past, having designed the layout of the charter document for his Terra Carta or Earth Charter project launched in 2021.

It was an ambitious Magna Carta-style charter to encourage companies in the private sector to protect the planet by adopting sustainability and pump $10bn (£8bn) in "natural capital".