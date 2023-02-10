Emblem for King Charles's coronation created by ex-Apple designer unveiled

10 February 2023, 23:45

The emblem for King Charles's coronation, which has been created by iPhone designer Sir Jony Ive, has been unveiled.
The emblem for King Charles's coronation, which has been created by iPhone designer Sir Jony Ive, has been unveiled. Picture: Buckingham Palace / Getty

By Chris Samuel

Mr Ive created the insignia taking inspiration from the monarch's "love of the planet, nature, and his deep concern for the natural world".

Sir Jony - who was responsible for some of Apple\s biggest products, including the iPod, iPhone and iPad - and his collective, LoveFrom, have created the image to honour the King's reign.

The design features a stylised image of the crown of St Edward, which will be used in the ceremony, created from the rose of England, thistle of Scotland, daffodil of Wales and the shamrock of Northern Ireland, in the red, white and blue of the Union flag.

Sir Jony said: "It is such an honour to be able to contribute to this remarkable national occasion, and our team is so very proud of this work.

"The design was inspired by King Charles's love of the planet, nature, and his deep concern for the natural world.

"The emblem speaks to the happy optimism of spring and celebrates the beginning of this new Carolean era for the United Kingdom.

"The gentle modesty of these natural forms combine to define an emblem that acknowledges both the joyful and profound importance of this occasion."

Britain's King Charles III reacts as he visits the newly-renovated museum Leighton House, in order to see the some art pieces commissioned by the association Turquoise Mountain, on February 9, 2023.
Britain's King Charles III reacts as he visits the newly-renovated museum Leighton House, in order to see the some art pieces commissioned by the association Turquoise Mountain, on February 9, 2023. Picture: Getty

The emblem will feature throughout the celebrations, which will begin when the head of state is crowned on Saturday 6 May at Westminster Abbey.

The day after, thousands of spectators will watch a Windsor Castle concert as the celebrations continue.

The insignia will also be seen at other national events, street parties, and community gatherings marking the occasion, and will also feature on all official merchandise commemorating the event.

The emblem will feature throughout the celebrations, which will begin when the head of state is crowned on Saturday 6 May at Westminster Abbey. Picture: Buckingham Palace

The iPhone designer has supported projects involving Charles in the past, having designed the layout of the charter document for his Terra Carta or Earth Charter project launched in 2021.

It was an ambitious Magna Carta-style charter to encourage companies in the private sector to protect the planet by adopting sustainability and pump $10bn (£8bn) in "natural capital".

Viktoria Nasyrova, 47 (left), reportedly took a poisoned cheesecake to the home of Olga Tsvyk (right) in Queens and tried to steal her identity.

Ex-dominatrix guilty of attempted murder after feeding beautician poisoned cheesecake in bid to steal her identity
Tatiana Brand, 30 and Raquel Moreira, 28, were both nurses at Southampton General Hospital

Two NHS nurses killed in horror car crash on holiday of a lifetime to Grand Canyon

Over 22,000 people have died after the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

'Can I have a cigarette?' survivor jokes as he's miraculously pulled from rubble with wife after 109 hours
Hug a cow day

Indian government withdraws appeal to hug cows on Valentine’s Day

Nicola Bulley has been missing for two weeks

Nicola Bulley's partner 'shocked' over river search and 'doesn't think she went in', says diving expert
Russia Ukraine War

Russia unleashes missile and drone strikes in eastern and southern Ukraine

Car ramming scene

Two killed, five injured in suspected car-ramming in east Jerusalem

Two people have died and at least five more are injured after a car attack in Jerusalem

Man and boy, 6, dead after car rams into crowded bus stop in Jerusalem as driver shot by police
Dominic Raab has defended his behaviour as professional in the work place and insisted he has high standards while facing a formal investigation into bullying complaints.

‘I have behaved professionally at all times,’ Dominic Raab says as he faces bullying complaints
Sergei Furgal

Russian court sentences ex-governor to 22 years for murder

