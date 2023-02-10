'Something happened that day': Nicola Bulley's partner says family is going through 'unprecedented hell'

10 February 2023, 17:31 | Updated: 10 February 2023, 17:49

The partner of missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley has said the family will never give up hope of finding her.
The partner of missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley has said the family will never give up hope of finding her. Picture: Facebook/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Nicola Bulley's partner has said the family is going through "unprecedented hell" but insisted they will find the missing mum-of-two.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Paul Ansell said he was "100 per cent" that the 45-year-old did not fall in the water as the police theorised.

Ms Bulley was last seen in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, at around 9.15am on January 27 walking her dog.

Police divers and private specialists have scoured the river near where she was last seen, but there has been no trace of her.

Mr Ansell said the family will never give up hope of finding Ms Bulley, adding he was "never, ever going to let go".

"Nikki would never give up on us ever. She wouldn't give up on anybody. And we're not gonna ever give up on her like, we're going to find her," he said.

He went on to say: "There has to be a way to find out what happened, there has to be. You cannot, you cannot walk your dog down a river and just vanish into thin air. Something happened that day, something..."

Lancashire Police said Ms Bulley "may have" gone into the river but continues to look at all "potential scenarios".

Read more: Nicola Bulley's partner 'shocked' over river search and 'doesn't think she went in', says diving expert

Read more: Three CCTV blind spots could hold the key to Nicola Bulley's disappearance as police trawl dashcam footage

Partner of missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley, Paul Ansell, (right) visiting the riverside with Peter Faulding
Partner of missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley, Paul Ansell, (right) visiting the riverside with Peter Faulding. Picture: Alamy

Describing the impact on his children, Mr Ansell told 5 News: "What any parent knows you know, that all you wanna to do is make everything better for your children isn't it… and I can't you know, I can't do that.

"The only thing, the only thing that I can do is tell them that everybody is looking for mummy.

"The best people like, in the world are looking for mummy, just to give them that, you know, that level of hope that they can understand that everything that can be done to find mummy, is being done."

He added: "It just doesn't feel real… I feel like I'm in the Truman show.

"I honestly believe I'm going to wake up at any moment…how are we even in this? We are good people."

In an update on Friday, police said: "Throughout this investigation we have been keeping an open mind about what might have happened to Nicola, and we continue to look at all the potential scenarios to eliminate them.

"We are reviewing our decisions regularly.

"Based on all the work we have done up to now our belief remains that Nicola may have fallen into the river for some reason, but we are continuing to investigate all possible leads, and this involves viewing CCTV, Dashcam footage and speaking to people who are providing us with information."

Police search teams on the River Wyre on Sunday
Police search teams on the River Wyre on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

It comes after the expert diver who led the river search for the missing mum-of-two first revealed earlier that Mr Ansell "doesn't think [Ms Bulley] went in the river".

Peter Faulding said Mr Ansell was growing less convinced with the police theory that she fell in the water.

"He was shocked at how shallow the rocks were yesterday," Mr Faulding said.

"He thought it was really deep there. If she had gone in she would have landed on the rocks," he told the Sun.

"The family thanked us for being here. They said 'You've given us confidence now' and his belief is that Nicola has not gone in that river."

The search for the missing mother extended to the sea as it reached the end of the second week since she vanished.

Nicola Bulley went missing two weeks ago
Nicola Bulley went missing two weeks ago. Picture: Social media

A candlelit vigil was held for Ms Bulley at a local church on Friday, marking the end of the second week searching for her.

Worried locals sat in The Parish Church of St Michaels on Wyre, next to the river which police have suspected she fell into, and lit candles for her.

A photo of her and her devastated partner was placed at the front.

Meanwhile, people lined the sides of the road through St Michael's on Wyre, holding photos of her asking if anyone had seen her.

The signs ask anyone with dashcam footage or details to call 101.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Amsterdam is set to ban smoking cannabis in public in the streets of its famous red light district amid complaints from local residents about the impact of tourists on the area.

Amsterdam to ban smoking cannabis in streets of red light district in new restrictions to curb anti-social behaviour

The flight was forced into an emergency landing at Prescott airport

Terrifying moment flight from Edinburgh to New York is forced to land after wing bursts into flames

Neuralink-Transportation Department

Elon Musk’s brain-implant company investigated over ‘unsafe’ shipping methods

2023 Critics Choice Awards – Arrivals

Danielle Deadwyler: Racism and misogyny played role in Oscar nominations

Breaking
The RMT has rejected the latest offer from rail companies

RMT rejects 'dreadful' offer from rail companies to settle row over pay and working conditions

Viktoria Nasyrova, 47 (left), reportedly took a poisoned cheesecake to the home of Olga Tsvyk (right) in Queens and tried to steal her identity.

Ex-dominatrix convicted for feeding a beautician poisoned cheesecake in bid to steal her identity

Tatiana Brand, 30 and Raquel Moreira, 28, were both nurses at Southampton General Hospital

Two NHS nurses killed in horror car crash on holiday of a lifetime to Grand Canyon

Over 22,000 people have died after the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

'Can I have a cigarette?' survivor jokes as he's miraculously pulled from rubble with wife after 109 hours

Hug a cow day

Indian government withdraws appeal to hug cows on Valentine’s Day

Nicola Bulley has been missing for two weeks

Nicola Bulley's partner 'shocked' over river search and 'doesn't think she went in', says diving expert

Russia Ukraine War

Russia unleashes missile and drone strikes in eastern and southern Ukraine

Car ramming scene

Two killed, five injured in suspected car-ramming in east Jerusalem

Two people have died and at least five more are injured after a car attack in Jerusalem

Man and boy, 6, dead after car rams into crowded bus stop in Jerusalem as driver shot by police

Dominic Raab has defended his behaviour as professional in the work place and insisted he has high standards while facing a formal investigation into bullying complaints.

‘I have behaved professionally at all times,’ Dominic Raab says as he faces bullying complaints

Sergei Furgal

Russian court sentences ex-governor to 22 years for murder

Targeting lone female passengers over a 23-year period in London, Reid's conviction exposed a series of failings by the Metropolitan Police.

Serial sex offender dubbed 'Night Bus Beast' terrified women following police blunders and could now walk free

Latest News

See more Latest News

Officers were called to Pembroke Road, Erith, at about 8:50pm on Thursday after reports of shots fired.

Man gunned down after 'masked men' rammed his car after a chase on quiet residential street
Natalia Gavrilita

Moldovan prime minister resigns and government collapses

Nicola Bulley has been missing for two weeks

Emotional appeal for Nicola: Friends of missing mum in roadside plea two weeks after she vanished
A young girl is rescued

Six people rescued from rubble in Turkey 101 hours after deadly quake

Nicos Christodoulides

Former diplomats face off in Cypriot presidential election

If a Chinese spy balloon were flown over the UK, it would be shot down, defence secretary Ben Wallace has admitted.

'I would shoot down a Chinese spy balloon' Ben Wallace says as US says more have flown around globe
Isla Bryson was convicted of rape and moved from Cornton Vale to a male wing at HMP Edinburgh following public backlash over Scotland's self-ID policy

Scottish trans prisoner U-turn as inmates housed according to birth sex following self-ID backlash
A bus on its roof

35 hurt after Polish bus overturns on German road

Nicola Bulley's walking route had three vital CCTV blind spots

Three CCTV blind spots could hold the key to Nicola Bulley's disappearance as police trawl dashcam footage
Chinese balloon shot down

China brands US resolution on ‘spy balloon’ incident political manipulation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Attack on black schoolgirl in Surrey

There is a danger in assuming attack on black schoolgirl is not about race, says Shelagh Fogarty
James O'Brien

'We've got to target the perpetrators': Sadiq Khan outlines plans to reassure women's trust in police
Speak to Sadiq

'Yes there's toxic air but this is a toxic policy': Caller confronts Sadiq Khan over 'unfair' ULEZ expansion
Petition for earthquake victims

‘No-one to call mum or dad’: Turkish caller appeals to govt to make refugee scheme for earthquake victims
Shelagh Fogarty

Frustrated social worker brands govt's newly announced family hubs scheme 'shameful'

James O'Brien

'It almost has a life of its own': James O'Brien likens Lee Anderson to a dropped shower head
'Let me finish James!': Irritated caller attempts to explain why Putin doesn't 'want war'

James O'Brien challenges this caller who believes Putin doesn't 'want war'

Nick Ferrari

Islamic extremism and terrorism are not the same, callers argue - as Prevent is accused of not doing enough
UK must 'tread very carefully' with Russia, warns Tom Swarbrick caller

UK is 'sleepwalking towards an utter disaster' with Russia, warns Tom Swarbrick caller

Nelson Mandela

Andrew Marr: President Zelenskyy is the 'nearest equivalent' political leader to Nelson Mandela

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit