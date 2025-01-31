Emilia Perez star Karla Sofia Gascon says sorry after controversial old tweets resurface

Karla Sofia Gascon. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Emilia Perez star Karla Sofia Gascon has said sorry after her controversial old tweets about Muslims, George Floyd, and diversity at the Oscars resurfaced.

Old posts from Gascon's X account, which got as far back as 2016, resurfaced earlier in the week.

In the posts, she took aim at Muslims' dress, language and culture in her native Spain. She suggested that Islam should be banned.

Screenshots of the now-deleted posts were shared by writer Sarah Hagi, who said: "This is all from the star of a movie that is campaigning on its progressive values, you really gotta laugh.

"Stuff like this doesn't get flagged because you can say whatever you want about Muslims, it's never considered racist. Again, this isn't even all of them."

There were also remarks regarding the killing of George Floyd less than a month after his death.

She claimed that "very few people ever cared" about him, labelling him "a drug addict swindler".

it’s so insane that karla sofía gascón still has these tweets up. straight up have never seen tweets this racist from someone actively campaigning to win an ACADEMY AWARD. there are more than a dozen… pic.twitter.com/1rcNzkJXuo — sarah hagi (@KindaHagi) January 30, 2025

Gascon has made history as the first transgender performer to be up for an Oscar for best actress.

She was a regular in Mexican telenovelas before her transition in 2018.

Sharing a statement in response to the posts, she said: "As someone in a marginalised community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain.

"All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness."

Karla Sofía Gascón as Emilia Pérez. Picture: Alamy

Emilia Perez is up for 13 awards at this year's Oscars.

It has proven to be very popular throughout the awards season, having already won four Golden Globes, including best motion picture - musical or comedy.