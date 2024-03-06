Shock moment Emily Maitlis told to 'f*** off' by Marjorie Taylor Greene for asking about Jewish space laser conspiracy

By Emma Soteriou

Arch-Donald Trump supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene told The News Agent's Emily Maitlis to "f*** off" after she questioned her conspiracy claims about Jewish space lasers being behind the California wildfires.

Maitlis, who was at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago headquarters for Super Tuesday, had first asked Greene about the former president's rival, Nikki Haley, before moving her line of questioning to his supporters.

"He seems to attract lots of conspiracy theorists," the News Agents podcaster said.

Greene hit back saying: "We like the truth."

She claimed Maitlis was a conspiracy theorist herself, adding that the left and media were "spreading more conspiracy theories" than Trump supporters.

Maitlis then asked "what about Jewish space lasers?" but was immediately shut down.

Greene cut in saying: "We're all done now...why don't you go talk about Jewish space lasers and really why don't you f*** off."

Maitlis spoke to Greene after Donald Trump's success on Super Tuesday, which saw him win California, Texas, Alabama, Colorado, Maine, Oklahoma, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas, Minnesota and Massachusetts.

But his main rival, Nikki Haley, took Vermont - denying the former president a full sweep.

When asked what the message should be to Haley, Greene said: "We've been encouraging her to drop out and support President Trump and I think tonight is the clear message that President Trump is the clear front runner.

"He's the winner in our Republican primary and it's time for Nikki Haley to drop out and support him."

Maitlis also quizzed Greene on how close Trump is to choosing his vice president and if she "should be on that list".

"That's the question everyone asks and no, I don't think Nikki Haley should be on the list," Greene said.

She went on to say that Trump has a "long list" and vowed to back him "any way he'd ask me".

"I can assure you, it won't be Nikki Haley," she insisted.