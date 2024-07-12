'Emotionally imposssible' to make decision on future ahead of Euro 2024 final, says England boss Southgate

12 July 2024, 19:21

Gareth Southgate has said it would be “emotionally impossible” to make a “logical decision” on his future
Gareth Southgate has said it would be “emotionally impossible” to make a “logical decision” on his future. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Gareth Southgate has said it would be “emotionally impossible” to make a “logical decision” on his future as England manager at the moment ahead of the Euro 2024 final on Sunday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Three Lions boss has been on the receiving-end of significant criticism throughout this European Championship campaign, which he has described as an “absolute rollercoaster”, particularly after an unconvincing group stage.

Despite this early criticism and Southgate indicating before the tournament it could be his last, his side are one win away from a first major trophy since 1966 and the England boss remains undecided on his future with his focus on Sunday’s clash.

Southgate has led England to a second successive Euro final
Southgate has led England to a second successive Euro final. Picture: Alamy

Asked how difficult it would be to walk away if England beat Spain on Sunday, Southgate told Sky News: "Nothing's that difficult, but emotionally it would be impossible for me to make a logical decision at the moment on any of that because my sole focus for two years has been winning this tournament.

"The last five, six weeks have been an absolute rollercoaster, so I don't actually know where I am with anything other than, very focused on preparing the team for this game, and determined to keep leading them in the way we have over the last month."

Southgate has enjoyed a fruitful period at the helm after a series of disappointments for the national team prior to his appointment - notably their exit in 2016 at the hands of Iceland.

England suffered one of their worst ever defeats in Euro 2016 against Iceland
England suffered one of their worst ever defeats in Euro 2016 against Iceland. Picture: Alamy

England are now in their second successive European Championship final after reaching the same stage in 2021 where they were beaten by Italy on penalties.

In his four tournaments since the World Cup in 2018, the Three Lions have reached at least the quarter-finals and Southgate is proud of how he has “improved the credibility of English football.”

He said: "I definitely took the job to try to help English football improve. I know what it [winning] would mean not only to the general public in England, but particularly to people involved in English football - from those that develop young players to those that run clubs to every level of the game.

Ollie Watkins' goal sent England to the final
Ollie Watkins' goal sent England to the final. Picture: Alamy

"Really, I think we've improved the credibility of English football in how it's perceived around the world.

"But ultimately, until you win that trophy, then there will always be those questions, both abroad and at home, about what we've done."

Asked how proud his family are, the 53-year-old father-of-two said: "That doesn't depend on me winning a football match or not.

"So I'm lucky in that regard."

