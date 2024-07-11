Moment Gareth Southgate doppelganger police officer is serenaded by England fans

England fans sung Gareth Southgate's iconic song to the police officer. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

England fans were in stitches yesterday as they spotted a German police officer who looked just like manager Gareth Southgate.

Thousands of fans descended on Dortmund, Germany, yesterday as England took on The Netherlands.

Ahead of the Three Lions dramatic last-minute victory, fans were pictured serenading the German officer with Southgate’s iconic song.

"Southgate you're the one...football's coming home again," they sung.

The lookalike clearly saw the funny side, as he was pictured grinning in a video posted to social media.

England fans singing "Southgate you're the one" to a German police officer 🤣🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/CXkFFhX0X8 — Football Fights (@footbalIfights) July 10, 2024

England fans would party long into the night as the Three Lions reached Sunday’s Euro 2024 final against Spain.

Ollie Watkins scored a stunning winner in the 90th minute as Southgate's side beat the Netherlands 2-1 in Dortmund.

Xavi Simmons put the Dutch in front after just seven minutes, before Harry Kane equalised from the penalty spot.

Three Lions will face Spain in the final in Berlin on Sunday at 8pm.

Following the last-gasp winner, King Charles pleaded with the players to “spare us any late drama” when the big game arrives.

The police officer smiled as England fans sung to him. Picture: Social media

Gareth Southgate of England celebrates with the fans after the nation's victory against The Netherlands. Picture: Getty

He said: “My wife and I join all our family in wishing you the warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the Uefa European Championship - and in sending our very best wishes for Sunday’s match.

“If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last minute wonder goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation’s collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated! Good luck, England.”

The message was signed: “Charles R”.

Prince William personally congratulated Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins for his winner.

In a personally signed message on X, William wrote: "What a beauty, Ollie! Congratulations England! #EURO2024 Finalists. W".

Ollie Watkins celebrates his winner against the Netherlands. Picture: Getty

Keir Starmer, who watched the game while attending the NATO summit in Washington DC, has confirmed his plans to be in Berlin for Sunday’s final.

"What a game England and what a winner," the newly appointed Prime Minister wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"Berlin here we come!" he added.