Get the supplies in: Every supermarket closing early this Sunday as England take on Spain in Euro 2024 final

By Henry Moore

We take a look at all the supermarkets closing early this weekend as England take on Spain.

Football could, at last, be coming home this Sunday, but if you need supplies for the big game you might have to head to the supermarket earlier than expected.

This is because many major supermarkets are closing early on Sunday in preparation for England’s Euro 2024 final match against Spain.

On top of that, some shops will even be opening late on Monday in a bid to let staff recover should England win its first international trophy since 1966.

Sainsbury's

Sainsbury’s will be closing many of its stores early this Sunday.

Taking to X, the supermarket confirmed over 1,000 local stores and petrol stations will close at 7.30pm, rather than 10pm or 11pm.

"We want to give our colleagues the chance to tune in live and cheer on England with friends and family. The atmosphere in stores is electric after last night's win," Clodagh Moriarty, chief retail and technology officer, said.

The chain’s larger supermarkets will be unaffected, as they are usually closed by 8pm on Sundays.

Stores will open at normal times on Monday.

Lidl

Lidl stores aren’t closing early on Sunday, but they will be opening late on Monday morning.

Most stores will open their doors at 9am rather than 8am.

Ryan McDonnell, CEO of Lidl GB, said: "We know how much this game means to England fans, and we want to ensure that our colleagues have the chance to celebrate such a significant moment in English football history.

"We couldn’t achieve our goals without our colleagues, so in recognition of their hard work and dedication, this move will allow them to join in the excitement and show support for the England team, and we wish them the best of luck for the big game.”

Some opening times may vary, however, so check Lidl’s official store tracker finder - https://www.lidl.co.uk/c/store-finder/s10023098

Aldi

Aldi is operating its normal Sunday hours for the game.

This means stores will open at 10am and close at 4pm.

Tesco

Tesco Express stores are closing early this Sunday in honour of the big game.

Stores will shut at 7:30pm, rather than the usual 10pm or 11pm.

Stores will re-open at their normal times the next morning.

Morrisons

Morrisons has said its usual opening hours will apply on Sunday.

Most Morrisons stores are closed by 5pm on Sundays.

Find out when your local shop closes here - https://my.morrisons.com/storefinder/

Iceland

Iceland is also operating its normal Sunday hours.

This means branches will close between 4pm and 5pm, giving staff plenty of time to prepare for the final.

A spokesperson said: "Our Iceland and The Food Warehouse stores in England will close between 4-5pm on Sunday, depending on location, which is in line with our usual operating hours, providing staff and shoppers plenty of time to prepare ahead of the big final."

We have contacted Waitrose to find out if it plans to alter its opening hours this Sunday…