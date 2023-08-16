England 1-0 Australia: Ella Toone puts the Lionesses one step closer to the final with a stunning strike

England take on Australia for a place in the World Cup final. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

England's Lionesses have one foot in the Women's World Cup final after a superb strike put them 1-0 up in the World Cup semis against Australia.

Ella Toone fired a superb goal into the top right corner after a well worked move on the left of the Australia box ten minutes from the end of the first half.

From the touchline, Lauren Hemp hooked it back to Russo, who worked it well at the corner of the box before rolling it to Toone through a Hemp dummy, and Matildas keeper Mackenize Arnold was left with no chance as Toone fired home with a clean strike.

Early on in the semi-final, Mary Earps denied Sam Kerr who looked one on one, but the flag went up against the returning Australian superstar who missed the early stages of the tournament through injury.

Shortly after, a brilliant ball from Alex Greenwood played in Georgia Stanway who fired on the volley at the near post but was denied by Mackenzie Arnold.

England looked sharp in the opening minutes, putting Australia on the back foot, but the Matildas grew into the game.

The Lionesses deserved their opener through Toone. Picture: Alamy

Toone opened the scoring with a great strike. Picture: Alamy

Georgia Stanway heads towards goal. Picture: Alamy

Hayley Raso had an attempt at the far post after a corner for the hosts on the cusp of half time but it was deflected wide.

But shortly after England found the opening after Toone fired in as England worked the ball in from a throw on the left hand side.

England survived a late Australia corner and attack to walk in at half time 1-0 up.

They started the opening minutes of the second half giving the ball away, but as England got forward before the hour mark Hemp struck from outside, forcing Mackenzie to turn it round the corner.

Greenwood's subsequent corner was met by captain Millie Bright but she headed wide.

They kicked off at 11am UK time as they aim for a first ever Women's World Cup final against Spain, who are also hoping to take home their first Women's World Cup.

Sarina Wiegman's side came into the tournament as European champions after an incredible summer last year.

England are thought to have a big chance to win the tournament down under but they face an Australian team that have already faced off Denmark and France and have the backing of a home crowd in Sydney.

The 75,000 capacity Stadium Australia is sold out for the clash.

Sam Kerr starts for Australia. Picture: Alamy

They also started Kerr - their star player who had to miss the group stage games through a calf injury.

The Chelsea forward is one of the best in the world.

Kerr, 29, played 10 minutes against Denmark then came on in the 55th minute for their quarter final win over France.

She scored one of the penalties that took her team through to face England.

England beat Colombia 2-1 to set up today's clash with Australia. Picture: Alamy

England had not been at their best earlier in the tournament, having slightly laboured through a group stage despite winning all three games and destroying China.

The Lionesses nearly came unstuck against Nigeria in the first knockout stage, especially when young star Lauren James was sent off just before the end of normal time. They hung on in extra time and won on penalties.

But they were much better against a good Colombia side who enjoyed a fine tournament, coming from behind to win 2-1 against the hosts.

England fans hope they will see the Lionesses in the first World Cup final. Picture: Alamy

It is a cliche in football that it's not how you start tournaments, but how you finish, and there are numerous examples of teams in the men's game who start tournaments relatively poorly before claiming the cup.

England, who are without the suspended James, will hope they are starting to peak at the perfect time.

They will hope their next game is facing Spain, who beat Sweden 2-1 yesterday, in Sydney on August 20.

The loser will travel to Brisbane to play Sweden for the third place play off on August 19.

Teams:

Australia: Arnold, Polkinghorne, Catley, Foord, Fowler, Hunt, Raso, Gorry, Kerr, Carpenter, Cooney-Cross

Subs: Williams, Micah, Nevin, Luik, Vine, Wheeler, Chidiac, Van Egmond, Yallop, Simon, Grant, Kennedy

England: Earps, Bronze, Bright, Greenwood, Carter, Daly, Walsh, Stanway, Toone, Russo, Hemp.

Hampton, Roebuck, Charles, Nobbs, Wubben-Moy, Morgan, Coombs, Kelly, England, Zelem, Robinson, James.