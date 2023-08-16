England 1-0 Australia: Ella Toone puts the Lionesses one step closer to the final with a stunning strike

16 August 2023, 10:27 | Updated: 16 August 2023, 12:16

England take on Australia for a place in the World Cup final
England take on Australia for a place in the World Cup final. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

England's Lionesses have one foot in the Women's World Cup final after a superb strike put them 1-0 up in the World Cup semis against Australia.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ella Toone fired a superb goal into the top right corner after a well worked move on the left of the Australia box ten minutes from the end of the first half.

From the touchline, Lauren Hemp hooked it back to Russo, who worked it well at the corner of the box before rolling it to Toone through a Hemp dummy, and Matildas keeper Mackenize Arnold was left with no chance as Toone fired home with a clean strike.

Early on in the semi-final, Mary Earps denied Sam Kerr who looked one on one, but the flag went up against the returning Australian superstar who missed the early stages of the tournament through injury.

Shortly after, a brilliant ball from Alex Greenwood played in Georgia Stanway who fired on the volley at the near post but was denied by Mackenzie Arnold.

England looked sharp in the opening minutes, putting Australia on the back foot, but the Matildas grew into the game.

The Lionesses deserved their opener through Toone
The Lionesses deserved their opener through Toone. Picture: Alamy
Toone opened the scoring with a great strike
Toone opened the scoring with a great strike. Picture: Alamy
Georgia Stanway heads towards goal
Georgia Stanway heads towards goal. Picture: Alamy

Hayley Raso had an attempt at the far post after a corner for the hosts on the cusp of half time but it was deflected wide.

But shortly after England found the opening after Toone fired in as England worked the ball in from a throw on the left hand side.

England survived a late Australia corner and attack to walk in at half time 1-0 up.

They started the opening minutes of the second half giving the ball away, but as England got forward before the hour mark Hemp struck from outside, forcing Mackenzie to turn it round the corner.

Greenwood's subsequent corner was met by captain Millie Bright but she headed wide.

They kicked off at 11am UK time as they aim for a first ever Women's World Cup final against Spain, who are also hoping to take home their first Women's World Cup.

Sarina Wiegman's side came into the tournament as European champions after an incredible summer last year.

England are thought to have a big chance to win the tournament down under but they face an Australian team that have already faced off Denmark and France and have the backing of a home crowd in Sydney.

The 75,000 capacity Stadium Australia is sold out for the clash.

Read more: England into the semi-finals of Women's World Cup after 2-1 victory over Colombia

Sam Kerr starts for Australia
Sam Kerr starts for Australia. Picture: Alamy

They also started Kerr - their star player who had to miss the group stage games through a calf injury.

The Chelsea forward is one of the best in the world.

Read more: Lauren James banned for two matches for Women’s World Cup stamp - but could still play in final if England qualify

Jill Scott sends inspirational message to Lionesses

Kerr, 29, played 10 minutes against Denmark then came on in the 55th minute for their quarter final win over France.

She scored one of the penalties that took her team through to face England.

England beat Colombia 2-1 to set up today's clash with Australia
England beat Colombia 2-1 to set up today's clash with Australia. Picture: Alamy

England had not been at their best earlier in the tournament, having slightly laboured through a group stage despite winning all three games and destroying China.

The Lionesses nearly came unstuck against Nigeria in the first knockout stage, especially when young star Lauren James was sent off just before the end of normal time. They hung on in extra time and won on penalties.

But they were much better against a good Colombia side who enjoyed a fine tournament, coming from behind to win 2-1 against the hosts.

England fans hope they will see the Lionesses in the first World Cup final
England fans hope they will see the Lionesses in the first World Cup final. Picture: Alamy

It is a cliche in football that it's not how you start tournaments, but how you finish, and there are numerous examples of teams in the men's game who start tournaments relatively poorly before claiming the cup.

England, who are without the suspended James, will hope they are starting to peak at the perfect time.

They will hope their next game is facing Spain, who beat Sweden 2-1 yesterday, in Sydney on August 20.

The loser will travel to Brisbane to play Sweden for the third place play off on August 19.

Teams:

Australia: Arnold, Polkinghorne, Catley, Foord, Fowler, Hunt, Raso, Gorry, Kerr, Carpenter, Cooney-Cross

Subs: Williams, Micah, Nevin, Luik, Vine, Wheeler, Chidiac, Van Egmond, Yallop, Simon, Grant, Kennedy

England: Earps, Bronze, Bright, Greenwood, Carter, Daly, Walsh, Stanway, Toone, Russo, Hemp.

Hampton, Roebuck, Charles, Nobbs, Wubben-Moy, Morgan, Coombs, Kelly, England, Zelem, Robinson, James.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Manchester United Chief Collette Roche (r) says the club have a decision to make about Mason Greenwood's future (l) . Fans protested ahead of Monday's game (bottom inset)

'We just need to make the decision': Manchester United chief breaks silence on Mason Greenwood's return

Cannabis plant

German cabinet to back liberalising rules on cannabis possession and sale

Destroyed granary

Russia hits Ukrainian grain depots as foreign ship attempts Black Sea corridor

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have put their home on Airbnb

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher put beachfront California home on Airbnb - and guests get to meet Hollywood stars

Helen Smart's parents Jon Don-Duncan and Linda (top r) paid tribute to the former Olympic swimmer (bottom right) who became a headteacher (main) after her death aged 42

'How could she simply go to sleep and never wake up?': Parents of Olympic swimmer pay tribute after her shock death

Hawaii Fires Photo Gallery

Death toll from devastating Maui fire reaches 106

Niger civilians

Nigeriens urged to volunteer to help junta amid invasion possibility

The cat in the car

Cat’s out of the bag: Kitten turns up in a stolen car in Connecticut

Sobbing Erin Patterson (L) when quizzed by local TV about the deaths after the deaths of close relatives

'I've been painted as an evil witch': Woman who cooked deadly mushroom lunch says she is mourning her dead relatives

The owners of Crooked House (main) Adam and Carly Taylor (top r) that went up in flames before being demolished experienced another huge fire at a landfill site they owned almost exactly five years ago (bottom r) .

Crooked House owners' links to fire on landfill site they owned before taking over historic pub

The cat in the car

Cat’s out of the bag: Kitten turns up in a stolen car in Connecticut

People queue at cash points in Ireland after an IT glitch let them access money they don't have

Thousands queue up as cash machines give out 'free' money by mistake in Ireland after major IT glitch

File photos of police in Magaluf

Six French tourists 'gang raped British teen in Magaluf hotel and filmed it on their phones'

Lauren Dickason

Mother guilty of murdering three young daughters in New Zealand

An Edinburgh Fringe show featuring controversial writer Graham Linehan has been cancelled by the venue

Graham Linehan's 'unwoke' show axed by Edinburgh Fringe over Father Ted creator's gender views

A foundation was set up in Captain Tom's name.

Captain Tom’s daughter says payment for charity gigs ‘a total lie’ before blaming ‘scammer’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Libya Clashes

Clashes between rival militias in Libya leave 27 dead

Sharron Davies (inset) paid tribute to Team GB Olympic swimmer Helen Smart

Sharron Davies leads tributes to Olympic swimmer Helen Smart after her sudden death aged 42
Andrew Malkinson was wrongly convicted of rape

Police knew another man's DNA was on clothes of rape victim 13 years before wrongly jailed Andrew Malkinson was released
France Wildfire

Most holidaymakers return to their campsites after Pyrenees wildfire

Gordon Brown

Taliban should be prosecuted for denying girls education: Gordon Brown

Decaying Oxford St risks becoming blueprint for Britain's high streets, retail chiefs warn

Oxford Street's decline 'a blueprint for high streets' without regeneration efforts, retail bosses warn
Inflation has fallen, new data shows

Inflation falls sharply to 6.8% from 7.9%, new data shows: What it means for you

Harry and Meghan are set to be invited to Charles' birthday

Harry and Meghan 'set for invite to King Charles' birthday' but duke will be told 'get lost' if he chases apology
Helen Smart was an Olympic swimmer

'Learn from this and live your best life': Tributes pour in after Team GB Olympic swimmer Helen Smart dies aged 42
South Korea Koreas Tensions

North Korea says US soldier was disillusioned at American society

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has ordered a major royal reshuffle

Prince of Wales gets a promotion: William given command of Harry's old Army unit - while Kate handed Andrew's title
A new children's book in the Little People, Big Dreams series depicts Princess Diana battling with bulimia as she managed her sadness at learning her husband was in love with someone else

Princess Diana's battle with bulimia depicted in new children's book which describes how she developed eating disorder
Prince Harry was in Japan for a few days - and is now heading to Singapore

'Happy wives, happy lives!': Prince Harry goes shopping for Meghan during whistle-stop tour of Japan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

Nick Ferrari

'There was definitely no rioting': Caller defends social media yobs after Oxford Street chaos
SNP MP Ian Blackford speaks to Iain Dale and Jacqui Smith at Edinburgh Fringe

SNP's Ian Blackford tells Iain Dale there was a 'coup' behind his Westminster exit

Fans protest against Mason Greenwood return

'If they keep him I will abandon the club': Outrage at possibility of Mason Greenwood return
James O'Brien

'Government, media, and gender critical movement' fuel rise in LGBTQ+ hate, says broadcaster India Willoughby
Nick Ferrari

'Absolute hatred!': Mother of four discusses Ulez after Keir Starmer and Sadiq Khan clash

Suella Barge

Suella Braverman can't be blamed for housing migrants on barge with Legionella, ConservativeHome editor says
gay crime

'Nothing's changed': Gay caller stresses Clapham double-stabbing is evidence we need 'Pride'
James O'Brien

'It's rising the longer it goes on!': James O'Brien is surprised by increasing support for strike action
Andrew Castle's response to Bibby Stockholm evacuation

'Well done to the government for fine organisation': Andrew Castle's sarcastic response to Bibby Stockholm evacuation

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit