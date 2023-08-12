England into the semi-finals of women's World Cup after 2-1 victory over Colombia

12 August 2023, 13:40 | Updated: 12 August 2023, 14:00

England's women progressed to the semi-finals of the World Cup
England's women progressed to the semi-finals of the World Cup. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

England have progressed to the semi-finals of the women's World Cup by beating Colombia 2-1.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Goals from Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo either side of half time saw the Lionesses through a tense game, after Leicy Santos opened the scoring for the Colombians.

England will now face hosts Australia in the last four of the competition on Wednesday.

Australia beat France in a dramatic penalty shoot-out to book their place in the semi-finals in Saturday morning.

Santos took the lead for Colombia on 44 minutes in a shot from the right that deceived England's goalkeeper Mary Earps, looping over her into the far corner of the net.

England's Chloe Kelly and Ella Toone celebrate after the game
England's Chloe Kelly and Ella Toone celebrate after the game. Picture: Getty
Mary Earps of England dives in vain as Leicy Santos (not pictured) of Colombia scores
Mary Earps of England dives in vain as Leicy Santos (not pictured) of Colombia scores. Picture: Getty
Santos wheels away in celebration
Santos wheels away in celebration. Picture: Getty
Lauren Hemp equalises
Lauren Hemp equalises. Picture: Getty
Alessia Russo of England scores the winning goal
Alessia Russo of England scores the winning goal. Picture: Getty

But Lauren Hemp equalised six minutes into first-half injury time after a calamitous mix-up at the back for Colombia. Goalkeeper Catalina Perez failed to hold onto the ball in the penalty area, leaving Hemp with the simplest of tasks to stab home from close range.

And Russo gave Sarina Wiegman's side the lead in the 63rd minutes, finishing into the bottom left corner from within the penalty area.

Georgia Stanway of England celebrates
Georgia Stanway of England celebrates . Picture: Getty

Colombia were the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, but they knocked out a fancied Germany side the round before, and caused some nervous periods for England here, even when the Lionesses were in the lead.

England managed to hold their nerve despite those shaky moments, and even looked dangerous themselves on the counter-attack.

Coach Sarina Wiegman celebrates
Coach Sarina Wiegman celebrates. Picture: Getty

At the final whistle, England's players were seen consoling the heartbroken Colombians.

A message posted on the Twitter account of the Prince and Princess of Wales congratulated the Lionesses for the win.

The post read: "Bring on the semi-finals! A hard-fought win, well done @Lionesses".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The historic fire was gutted in a fire, then bulldozed

'We don't want people to think we leave a mess': Locals tidy and guard rubble left after Crooked House pub bulldozed

A man walks through wildfire wreckage in Lahaina, Hawaii

Hawaii wildfires death toll rises as survivors return to devastated communities

The aftermath of a mudslide in the Weiziping village of Luanzhen

China residents evacuated from homes amid search for more mudslide victims

Moscow emergency services

Russia downs 20 drones over Crimea following spate of attacks on Moscow

Roger Leadbeater was stabbed to death

'Kind and gentle' special needs school driver, 74, stabbed to death while walking dog, as woman, 32, charged with murder

A demo in the South Korean capital

Rally in Seoul against Japanese plans to release nuclear wastewater into sea

File photos of migrants crossing the Channel

Six people dead after migrant boat sinks in English Channel, with 50 saved in night-time rescue effort

An IS soldier

IS says it was behind ambush that killed 20 Syrian soldiers

Police are concerned about more disturbances this weekend, following the shoplifting spree on Oxford Street

Fears TikTok shoplifting rampage craze to spread to south London and Essex this weekend after Oxford Street chaos

Ruins are searched

New blaze prompts evacuations on Maui following wildfire that killed dozens

Harry Kane has signed for Bayern Munich

England captain Harry Kane signs for Bayern Munich, ending record-breaking Tottenham career

Kolbassia Haoussou hit out at the conditions on board the Bibby Stockholm barge

Asylum seeker torture survivor says legionella-hit Bibby Stockholm reminds him of unsanitary ‘refugee camp’

Antiquities

More than 200 antiquities seized in US returned to Italy

At least 67 people have died in a devastating wildfire in Hawaii

Hawaii fire death toll reaches 80 in the US state's deadliest natural disaster

Jair Bolsonaro

Brazilian police claim Bolsonaro benefited from sale of luxury jewellery gifts

Colombia Detention

Father of two of the four children lost for 40 days in Amazon jungle arrested

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kayley Myers was accused of killing her boyfriend in Turkey

British tourist accused of shoving her boyfriend to his death in drunk Turkey holiday row freed after 16 months
China Flooding

Mudslide kills at least two in China as Khanun strikes north-east

Jeremy Hunt's brother Charlie has died of cancer

Jeremy Hunt's brother dies of rare form of cancer aged 53

Hawaii Fires

Survivors of Maui’s wildfires return home to ruins as death toll rises to 67

The supermarket chain is planning to swap out more than 50 products.

Tesco to scrap more than 50 ‘well-known’ items across 2,000 branches in huge shake-up - is your local affected?
It is understood the migrants have been relocated to hotels.

Tory ministers hit out at ‘incompetent’ Home Office as Legionella bacteria to put barge out of action for weeks
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden

US attorney general appoints special counsel in Hunter Biden probe

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrives at Manhattan federal court in New York

Judge sends FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to jail as bail revoked

The final moments of Muhammad Hassan have been revealed.

Final moments of sherpa who died on K2 summit: Father-of-three, 27, couldn’t ‘talk or hear’ in hours before death
Yemen Oil Tanker

Oil from deteriorating tanker moored off Yemen has been transferred, UN says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has ordered a major royal reshuffle

Prince of Wales gets a promotion: William given command of Harry's old Army unit - while Kate handed Andrew's title
A new children's book in the Little People, Big Dreams series depicts Princess Diana battling with bulimia as she managed her sadness at learning her husband was in love with someone else

Princess Diana's battle with bulimia depicted in new children's book which describes how she developed eating disorder
Prince Harry was in Japan for a few days - and is now heading to Singapore

'Happy wives, happy lives!': Prince Harry goes shopping for Meghan during whistle-stop tour of Japan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien

James O'Brien reacts as migrants exit 'ludicrous' Bibby Stockholm barge over Legionnaires’ bacteria
What has gone wrong with Oxford Street asks Henry Riley

Oxford Street was once the retail envy of the world so what has gone wrong, writes Henry Riley
Iain Dale

'It’s prosperous, frankly': Iain Dale disagrees with Labour's claim that doctors' strikes are not tied to waiting lists
BMA

BMA deny new 'informal' pay talks with the government

James lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that solving NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'

James O'Brien lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that to solve NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'
Nick and caller moses

'Why not treat them as human beings?': Caller defends Diane Abbott's controversial migrant tweet
Iain Dale

‘They don’t deserve to be in government’, says Iain Dale as Tory Peer considers supporting Labour in next election
Caller worries disability allowance will be the next cut made by Tory government

Disabled caller worries disability allowance will be Tories' next target under guise of tackling 'economically inactive'
NICK AND CALLER CLASH

'If I was that desperate, I'd live in a tent in Trafalgar Square': Debate erupts as Nick Ferrari callers contest migrant comments
Iain Dale

'Language has consequences': Iain Dale reviews Lee Anderson's 'irresponsible' language directed towards migrants

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit