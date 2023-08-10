Lauren James banned for two matches for Women’s World Cup stamp - but could still play in final if England qualify

England star Lauren James has been banned for two matches following her stamp against Nigeria.

There were fears England’s top scorer would miss the rest of the Women's World Cup after being sent of in the last 16 tie.

But FIFA’s disciplinary committee has ruled that James’ red card was deemed as ‘serious foul play’, rather than violent conduct, which results in a two-game ban.

An official FIFA statement read: "The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has imposed a two-match suspension on England’s player Lauren James following a violation of article 14 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code at the FIFA Women’s World Cup match England vs Nigeria.

"The suspension will be served for the FIFA Women’s World Cup™️ quarter-final and the next international fixture following that."

James has apologised on social media for her sending off as she insisted she has "love and respect" towards Nigeria';s Michelle Alozie.

The attacker also claimed that she would "learn from the experience".

In an official statement, the Lionesses wrote: "Lauren is really sorry for her actions which led to the red card and is full of remorse. It is wholly out of character for her.

"We will be supporting Lauren though-out and will be putting forward representation on her behalf. We fully respect Fifa's disciplinary process and will not be making any further comment until after any decision has been made."