Lauren James banned for two matches for Women’s World Cup stamp - but could still play in final if England qualify

10 August 2023, 16:01

Lauren James banned for two games for Women's World Cup red card
Lauren James banned for two games for Women's World Cup red card. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

England star Lauren James has been banned for two matches following her stamp against Nigeria.

There were fears England’s top scorer would miss the rest of the Women's World Cup after being sent of in the last 16 tie.

But FIFA’s disciplinary committee has ruled that James’ red card was deemed as ‘serious foul play’, rather than violent conduct, which results in a two-game ban.

An official FIFA statement read: "The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has imposed a two-match suspension on England’s player Lauren James following a violation of article 14 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code at the FIFA Women’s World Cup match England vs Nigeria.

"The suspension will be served for the FIFA Women’s World Cup™️ quarter-final and the next international fixture following that."

Lauren James received a red card for stamping on a Nigerian footballer in last 16 tie
Lauren James received a red card for stamping on a Nigerian footballer in last 16 tie. Picture: Alamy

Read More: 'I'm sorry': Heartbroken England star Lauren James apologises for Women's World Cup red card shame as FA to appeal

Read More: Bayern Munich agree £95m deal to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane

James has apologised on social media for her sending off as she insisted she has "love and respect" towards Nigeria';s Michelle Alozie.

The attacker also claimed that she would "learn from the experience".

In an official statement, the Lionesses wrote: "Lauren is really sorry for her actions which led to the red card and is full of remorse. It is wholly out of character for her.

"We will be supporting Lauren though-out and will be putting forward representation on her behalf. We fully respect Fifa's disciplinary process and will not be making any further comment until after any decision has been made."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames

Hawaii wildfires leave at least 36 people dead

Fernando Villavicencio speaking during a campaign event in Quito

Anti-corruption presidential candidate is assassinated in Ecuador

River flood

Norwegians prepare for more flooding and destruction after days of heavy rain

CCTV footage of the theft went viral on social media

Man, 46, arrested after 'Twiglet' the dachshund 'dognapped' from Essex home

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie at the European premiere of Barbie

Kuwait and Lebanon move to ban Barbie over gender and sexuality themes

Breaking
Virgin Galactic's first space tourists strapped inside and in space

Virgin Galactic's first space tourism flight blasts off with 80-year-old British ex-Olympian and teenager onboard

Ukrainian soldiers fire a self-propelled howitzer towards Russian positions at the front line in Donetsk

Ukraine issues evacuation order as Russian forces push on the eastern front

Sobbing Erin Patterson (main) when quizzed by local tv about the deaths. Simon Patterson (top r) Ian Wilkinson and Heather Wilkinson (bottom right)

Woman accused of feeding poison mushroom lunch to in-laws disappears after failing to return home

Fernando Villavicencio speaking during a campaign event in Quito

Ecuador declares state of emergency after presidential candidate assassinated

Seven police officers accused of dragging 'autistic girl, 16, out of her home for 'hate crime' after she told female cop 'you look like my lesbian nana'

Seven officers drag 'autistic' girl from her home for 'hate crime' after she told cop 'you look like my lesbian nana'

The stage at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles

Emmys moved to the heart of awards season in January

Wilko thanked customers as it plunged into administration

'It's been an honour': Wilko thanks loyal customers as it plunges into administration with 12,000 jobs at risk

Vehicles are submerged in floodwaters caused by the tropical storm in Changwon, South Korea

Tropical storm Khanun drenches South Korea as it moves towards Seoul

A group of people thought to be migrants brought in to Dover

Major lifeboat response after migrants spotted floating in the English Channel

Fire rages at the holiday home in Wintzenheim

Safety standards ‘were not met’ at French home where 11 died in fire

Versace sign

Coach parent company Tapestry to buy Michael Kors and Versace owner

Latest News

See more Latest News

Locals have taken 'souvenirs' from the rubble

Locals take 'souvenirs' from Crooked House pub days after mystery fire that destroyed building
Harry Kane is yet to agree personal terms

Bayern Munich agree £95m deal to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane

Disorder broke out after a TikTok call for a rampage on Oxford Street

'Hunt them down and lock them up': Suella Braverman demands police crackdown after Oxford Street chaos
A Swatch outlet at a shopping centre in Putrajaya, Malaysia

Malaysia makes owning an LGBTQ Swatch punishable by up to three years in jail

Uganda World Bank LGBTQ

World Bank says no new funding to Uganda over anti-gay law

Kar Hao Teoh killed in front of his wife and son after taking the wrong turn in Cape Town

British doctor, 40, shot dead in South African riots killed in front of wife & son, two, after taking wrong turn
Summer returns - but only briefly

A brief taste of summer: Brits to bask in 29C heat blast - but Met Office warns rain will return
Ukrainian soldiers fire a self-propelled howitzer towards Russian positions at the front line in Donetsk

Russia intercepts drones heading towards Moscow for second straight day

A man has been charged with GBH after a stabbing at the British Museum

Man, 37, charged with GBH after British Museum visitor stabbed in the arm while queuing

Wilko is on the brink of collapsing into administration

Wilko collapses into administration as 400 shops and 12,000 jobs at risk after last-minute rescue talks collapse

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

A new children's book in the Little People, Big Dreams series depicts Princess Diana battling with bulimia as she managed her sadness at learning her husband was in love with someone else

Princess Diana's battle with bulimia depicted in new children's book which describes how she developed eating disorder
Prince Harry was in Japan for a few days - and is now heading to Singapore

'Happy wives, happy lives!': Prince Harry goes shopping for Meghan during whistle-stop tour of Japan
Prince Harry is in Tokyo on a solo visit

Prince Harry says he would 'happily' ditch the US and move to Japan during solo visit to Tokyo

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

BMA

BMA deny new 'informal' pay talks with the government

James lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that solving NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'

James lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that to solve NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'
Nick and caller moses

'Why not treat them as human beings?': Caller defends Diane Abbott's controversial migrant tweet
Iain Dale

‘They don’t deserve to be in government’, says Iain Dale as Tory Peer considers supporting Labour in next election
Caller worries disability allowance will be the next cut made by Tory government

Disabled caller worries disability allowance will be Tories' next target under guise of tackling 'economically inactive'
NICK AND CALLER CLASH

'If I was that desperate, I'd live in a tent in Trafalgar Square': Debate erupts as Nick Ferrari callers contest migrant comments
Iain Dale

'Language has consequences': Iain Dale reviews Lee Anderson's 'irresponsible' language directed towards migrants
Shelagh calls on Rishi Sunak to sack Lee Anderson

Shelagh Fogarty calls for Lee Anderson to be sacked over migrant comment

JoB vs Tory MPs

James O'Brien scolds Tory MPs for 'sub-National Front rhetoric' and their claims that migrants are enjoying 4* hotels
Shelagh Fogarty

'People are starving, people aren't eating, kids are going hungry', says this emotional Shelagh Fogarty caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit