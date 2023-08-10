Bayern Munich agree £95m deal to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane

Harry Kane is yet to agree personal terms. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Bayern Munich have agreed a deal to sign England captain and Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

The deal is thought to be worth around £95million - well over €100 million - according to The Athletic.

Kane, who came through the academy at Spurs, has not agreed personal terms with the German champions.

It is not Bayern Munich's first bid for the striker, though indicates Spurs may be worried about losing Kane for free when his contract expires next summer.

Harry Kane in action during the pre-season friendly match between Tottenham Hotspur and Shakhtar Donetsk. Picture: Getty

Kane's future at Tottenham has been subject to intense speculation throughout multiple transfer windows, though intensified this summer due to the short time left on his current deal.

Spurs lost 4-2 to Barcelona in a pre-season game in Spain on Tuesday, though Kane was not in the squad. He is not thought to be injured.

Kane, 30, is understood to want his future resolved before Spurs' first Premier League game of the season against Brentford on Saturday.

Spurs owner Daniel Levy is notoriously difficult to negotiate with and is understood to have been holding out for a figure as close to £100million as possible.

He is also thought to have wanted to avoid a sale to a fellow Premier League rival, such as Manchester United.

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel has his eyes set on Harry Kane. Picture: Getty

Kane is Spurs' all-time record goal scorer, netting 280 goals in 435 appearances. He is 47 goals shy of Alan Shearer's Premier League goalscoring record.

The striker is also England's record goal scorer with 58.

Despite a disappointing season for Spurs last year, Kane still scored 30 goals - beaten only by Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

Kane is yet to win a major trophy in his career, while Bayern Munich have won 11 league titles in a row. They also won the UEFA Champions League in 2020.