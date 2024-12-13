England and Scotland learn 2026 World Cup qualifying opponents

By Henry Moore

England will face off against Serbia, Albania, Latvia and Andorra in the qualifying rounds for the 2026 World Cup.

The matches will be Thomas Tuchel’s first competitive games in charge since taking over from Gareth Southgate in the summer.

The Three Lions, which were one of the top-seeded teams in the qualifying, were drawn to group K on Friday afternoon.

First place will guarantee England a spot at the next World Cup, held in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Thomas Tuchel was announced as the New England Manager earlier this year. Picture: Getty

Not every qualifying group has been announced, with many dependent on the results of the upcoming Nations League quarter-finals.

Scotland, meanwhile, will play Greece and Belarus as well as the loser in Portugal and Denmark's upcoming clash.

These matches will mark Thomas Tuchel's first as England coach.

The German, who has also previously managed Paris St Germain, became only the third non-Englishman to hold the post after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

Labelling it an "honour", the German manager explained taking up the role ahead of England's 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign is a "huge privilege".

The 51-year-old said: "I am very proud to have been given the honour of leading the England team.

"I have long felt a personal connection to the game in this country, and it has given me some incredible moments already.

"To have the chance to represent England is a huge privilege, and the opportunity to work with this special and talented group of players is very exciting."

Here is the full list of groups confirmed in today's draw: