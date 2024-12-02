Football fan found dead hours after being filmed 'making racist gesture at black player'

A man who allegedly made racist monkey gestures towards a black footballer has been found dead. Picture: X/@ChrisSt04985558

By Will Conroy

A man who allegedly made racist monkey gestures towards a black footballer has been found dead just one day later.

The Chester FC supporter was spotted on camera appearing to direct the gesture towards Warrington Town player Bohan Dixon after his team had scored on Saturday.

After condemning the actions of the supporter on social media on Sunday, Chester FC then revealed on Monday morning that the individual involved had died.

Chester Police confirmed on Monday that the suspect identified in connection to the incident was understood to have died on Sunday but that his death was not being treated as suspicious.

The force said it had been due to speak to the man after being made aware of a racially aggravated public order offence.

The alleged incident occurred during the local derby between the sides in the National League North at Warrington’s Cal.Delivery Stadium.

The Chester FC supporter was spotted on camera appearing to perform monkey a gesture. Picture: X/@ChrisSt04985558

Objects were also thrown onto the pitch during ugly scenes in front of more than 2,000 fans.

In Chester FC’s initial statement it said it was “angry and dismayed at an alleged instance of racism”, and would share its video and photographic evidence with Cheshire Police.

The club added: “Racism has no place in sport or society, and anyone found to have displayed such behaviour will receive an indefinite ban from attending matches.”

Chester also condemned “the actions of a minority who are unable to behave responsibly” and said the side now faced a Football Association investigation.

But the club said this morning: “It is with sadness Chester FC has been made aware of the tragic death of the individual involved.

“The immediate thoughts of everyone at the club are with his family and friends.”

The incident happened when Dixon was celebrating his team's opening goal in front of the 900 Chester fans.

The non-league clubs are separated by only 20 miles and the attendance was believed to have been a Warrington record for a regular league fixture.

The alleged incident occurred at Warrington’s Cal.Delivery Stadium. Picture: Alamy

A Cheshire Police spokeswoman told MailOnline: “During the match between Warrington FC and Chester FC on Saturday, November 30 police were made aware of a racially aggravated public order offence.

“The suspect was identified and was due to be spoken to at a later date about the matter.

“Sadly, the man was reported to have died at an address in Flint on Sunday, December 1. There are no suspicious circumstances and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

The force said the matter had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) “in line with standard procedure”.

Chester FC said it had nothing further to say on the matter while the deceased fan's cause of death has not been confirmed.