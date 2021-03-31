Digital vaccine certificates for European travel 'ready in June at latest'

31 March 2021, 11:19

The EU will allow people to travel with fewer restrictions after it brings in digital vaccine passports by June.
The EU will allow people to travel with fewer restrictions after it brings in digital vaccine passports by June. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

Europeans should be allowed to travel this summer with the introduction of digital Covid certificates by June at the latest, according to Spain’s foreign minister.

The pass is designed to allow EU citizens to get around the bloc with fewer restrictions and demonstrate if the bearer has had a vaccine or tested negative for Covid.

The development keeps hopes of summer holidays alive – while travel from third countries like the UK will be allowed based on how safe they are.

Travel outside the UK without a reasonable excuse is also illegal, so while the EU prepares its internal tourism, it is still unknown whether Brits will get the chance to head to the Costa del Sol.

Read more: What rules will Brits face in European summer destinations?

Spanish foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said "if all goes well, we will have a vaccination certificate in June at the latest", Sky News reports.

"If it can be in mid-May, better but not later than June," she said.

The digital certificates will prove users have either had a vaccine, tested negative recently or recovered from Covid-19.

They will be available digitally or on paper, be free of charge and valid across all EU member states.

Read more: SAGE professor reluctant to go on holiday abroad before 2023

Users should become exempt from restrictions imposed on free movement "in the same way as citizens from the visited member state", the European Commission said.

For now, it is illegal to travel from England without a permitted reason.

Brits will have to wait to see if they can travel abroad legally later this year.
Brits will have to wait to see if they can travel abroad legally later this year. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson said he can see foreign holidays being popular and pledged to make more announcements about travel next month, when speaking during his appearance at Parliament’s Liaison Committee.

"As soon as people feel it is safe, you will see a miraculous change in the mood and what happens. That is what this is all about," he said.

"We're getting there step by step, jab by jab - we're not there yet but I'll be saying more on April 5 and then on April 12, and we will do what we can."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police in NYC

Man held over attack on Asian American woman in New York street
AstraZeneca jab

Germany to restrict AstraZeneca use in under-60s amid blood clots fear
Virus outbreak in Japan

Japanese government calls for further probe into Covid-19 origins
The voice recorder

Indonesian navy finds Sriwijaya Air jet’s cockpit voice recorder
The new research could put pressure on the government ahead of a review on the ongoing use of face masks in schools.

Face masks and social distancing must be stepped up as lockdown lifts, scientists say
Millions will no longer have to shield from tomorrow

Final day of shielding for almost 4 million people in England and Wales

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?
The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy's stirring speech in response to UK's race report

David Lammy's stirring speech in response to UK's race report
Iain Dale challenged this caller

'That is just a lie' - Iain Dale challenges this Covid sceptic caller
The HM Inspector was speaking to LBC's Eddie Mair

Police showed 'restraint and professionalism' at Sarah Everard vigil, watchdog tells LBC
One of the organisers of the Reclaim These Streets campaign has criticised the Met Police's handing of the Sarah Everard vigil

Reclaim These Streets organiser criticises Met over Sarah Everard vigil policing
Rape occurs when abnormal behaviours are culturally normalised, warns Everyone's Invited founder

'Rape is the consequence of a culture where sexist behaviours are normalised'
David Lammy caller: Racism is a 'greater risk' for black people than Covid

David Lammy caller: 'Racism is a greater risk for black people than Covid'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London