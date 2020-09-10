Breaking News

EU says government Brexit deal plans 'serious violation' of international law

10 September 2020, 15:57 | Updated: 10 September 2020, 16:41

European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said violating the Withdrawal Agreement would break international law and jeopardise trade deal talks
European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said violating the Withdrawal Agreement would break international law and jeopardise trade deal talks. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

The EU has said the UK government's plans to override part of the Brexit deal would constitute an "extremely serious" violation of international law.

European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic also called on the Government to withdraw measures from a Bill that override Boris Johnson's Brexit deal by the end of the month, the EU has said.

He stated that by putting forward this Bill, the UK has seriously damaged trust between the EU and the UK.

"It is now up to the UK government to re-establish that trust," he continued.

It follows an emergency meeting of the European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic and Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove.

Brussels have said the move could put the Good Friday Agreement at risk and rejected the UK government's argument that the aim of the draft Bill is to protect the agreement.

However, Mr Gove insisted the Internal Market Bill is "primarily an economic measure".

A statement released by the EU after the meeting stated: "The Vice-President stated, in no uncertain terms, that the timely and full implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement, including the Protocol on Ireland / Northern Ireland – which Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government agreed to, and which the UK Houses of Parliament ratified, less than a year ago – is a legal obligation.

"The European Union expects the letter and spirit of this Agreement to be fully respected. Violating the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement would break international law, undermine trust and put at risk the ongoing future relationship negotiations.

"The Withdrawal Agreement entered into force on 1 February 2020 and has legal effects under international law. Since that point in time, neither the EU nor the UK can unilaterally change, clarify, amend, interpret, disregard or disapply the agreement. The Protocol on Ireland / Northern Ireland is an essential part of the Withdrawal Agreement.

"Its aim is to protect peace and stability on the island of Ireland and was the result of long, detailed and difficult negotiations between the EU and the UK."

He also reminded the UK government that "the Withdrawal Agreement contains a number of mechanisms and legal remedies to address violations of the legal obligations contained in the text – which the European Union will not be shy in using".

However, according to a statement published by the Government about the controversial legislation, parliament would not be acting "unconstitutionally" in enacting the UK Internal Market Bill.

It stated: "It is an established principle of international law that a state is obliged to discharge its treaty obligations in good faith. This is, and will remain, the key principle in informing the UK's approach to international relations.

"However, in the difficult and highly exceptional circumstances in which we find ourselves, it is important to remember the fundamental principle of Parliamentary sovereignty.

"Parliament is sovereign as a matter of domestic law and can pass legislation which is in breach of the UK's treaty obligations. Parliament would not be acting unconstitutionally in enacting such legislation."

The statement went on: "The legislation which implements the Withdrawal Agreement, including the Northern Ireland Protocol, is expressly subject to the principle of parliamentary sovereignty.

"Parliament's ability to pass provisions that would take precedence over the Withdrawal Agreement was expressly confirmed in section 38 of the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020, with specific reference to the EU law concept of 'direct effect'."

