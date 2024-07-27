Ali Miraj 12pm - 3pm
Travel chaos as quarter of Eurostar services cancelled for second day after vandals attack French high-speed rail lines
27 July 2024, 13:24 | Updated: 27 July 2024, 13:31
A quarter of Eurostar services have been cancelled for the second day after vandals attacked France's high-speed rail lines.
Co-ordinated arson attacks on the day of the Olympics' opening ceremony have led to widespread disruption and travel chaos.
Engineers are still working to fix lines damaged in co-ordinated arson attacks.
Services between London and Paris have been hit with delays and cancellations.
However, the French rail operator SNCF says it expects the high-speed network to return to normal on Monday.
Romain de Calbiac is a French security expert and has told LBC News it was an "extremely well-planned and well-carried out" attack.
"It does demonstrate a level of preparedness and operational expertise that very few actors possess."
He questioned whether ultra-right or militant environmental groups could be responsible, but also said state-sponsored terrorism should not be ruled out.
"Arson tends to be a preferred modus operandi for Russia operators or Russian-sponsored operators and operating in Europe they have demonstrated that in the past".
