Travel chaos as quarter of Eurostar services cancelled for second day after vandals attack French high-speed rail lines

By Flaminia Luck

A quarter of Eurostar services have been cancelled for the second day after vandals attacked France's high-speed rail lines.

Co-ordinated arson attacks on the day of the Olympics' opening ceremony have led to widespread disruption and travel chaos.

Engineers are still working to fix lines damaged in co-ordinated arson attacks.

Services between London and Paris have been hit with delays and cancellations.

However, the French rail operator SNCF says it expects the high-speed network to return to normal on Monday.

Romain de Calbiac is a French security expert and has told LBC News it was an "extremely well-planned and well-carried out" attack.

"It does demonstrate a level of preparedness and operational expertise that very few actors possess."

He questioned whether ultra-right or militant environmental groups could be responsible, but also said state-sponsored terrorism should not be ruled out.

"Arson tends to be a preferred modus operandi for Russia operators or Russian-sponsored operators and operating in Europe they have demonstrated that in the past".

