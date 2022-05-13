Vote Ukraine for Eurovision glory, Mogg's message to patriotic Brits

Jacob Rees-Mogg backed Ukraine's Eurovision act. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Will Taylor

Vote for Ukraine in Saturday's Eurovision Song Contest, Jacob Rees-Mogg has encouraged patriotic Brits.

The annual showcase of continental culture, complete with vibrant uniforms, diverse music and eye-catching acts, will take place against the backdrop of the Russian invasion.

Ukraine's act is the favourite to win – a triumph that won't affect the military battle for the Donbas but would again signal the strength of support enjoyed by Kyiv throughout Europe.

It will pit Kyiv's act again Britain's Sam Ryder, who has attracted buzz ahead of his performance of Space Man.

Asked on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast if he backed the British act or Ukraine's, Brexit minister Jacob Rees-Mogg said: "Oh goodness, you're not expecting me to listen to the Eurovision song contest, are you?"

He added: "It was quite funny when Terry Wogan used to introduce it. I'm afraid I haven’t seen it since.

"I would encourage a patriotic Briton to vote for Ukraine."

Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra are expected to sweep to glory in Turin on Saturday. Russia has been banned from the contest because of the invasion.

Britain's Sam Ryder is hoping to end the UK's awful run in the competition, having only polled in the top half of the table three times in the 21st century.

Some bookmakers have him potentially being good enough to bag third or fourth place.

Each country votes by awarding points to other countries, using a combination of the public voting and a panel.