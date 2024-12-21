Everything we know about Germany Christmas market attack and arrested Saudi doctor so far

21 December 2024, 07:59

At Least Two Dead And Dozens Injured After Car Plows Into Magdeburg Christmas Market
At Least Two Dead And Dozens Injured After Car Plows Into Magdeburg Christmas Market. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Two people, including a small child, are dead after a car ploughed into a Christmas market in Germany.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A police investigation is underway after a man drove a car “at speed” into a crowd in the German town of Magdeburg.

A man, believed to be in his 50s, has been arrested by police.

What do we know about the suspect so far?

Saxony-Anhalt's Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff said the suspect, who has been arrested, is a 50-year-old Saudi Arabian doctor who came to Germany in 2006.

It is believed he was acting alone and was not previously known to security forces.

Saxony-Anhalt's interior minister, Tamara Zieschang, told reporters the suspect has been practising medicine in Bernburg, about 23 miles (36km) south of Magdeburg.

Read more: Number of deaths could continue to rise, official warns, after car ploughs into crowd at Christmas market killing two

Police guards the entrance of a Christmas market where a car crashed into a crowd injuring more than 60 people the evening before, on early December 21, 2024 in Magdeburg.
Police guards the entrance of a Christmas market where a car crashed into a crowd injuring more than 60 people the evening before, on early December 21, 2024 in Magdeburg. Picture: Getty

The car used in the attack was a rental vehicle registered to Munich.

It is believed the car was carrying an explosive device, the German public broadcaster MDR reported.

How did police respond?

Reports of an incident in the German town emerged on Friday evening.

Magdeburg, which is west of Berlin, is the state capital of Saxony-Anhalt and has about 240,000 inhabitants.

In their initial report on the event, local police said: “Extensive police operations are currently taking place at the Magdeburg Christmas market.

"The Christmas market in the city centre is closed. Further reports will be made."

Images shared online showed a massive police presence, with one video exposing the moment the suspect was arrested.

Video thought to be of the incident shows a car ploughing through shoppers surrounded by stalls on either side, leaving dozens of people on the floor.

Different footage shows onlookers trying to help those on the floor.

Police said the car was driven “at least 400 meters across the Christmas market”.

Footage posted on social media showed at least nine police cars at the site.

Security guards stand in front of a cordoned-off Christmas Market after a car crashed into a crowd of people, in Magdeburg, Germany.
Security guards stand in front of a cordoned-off Christmas Market after a car crashed into a crowd of people, in Magdeburg, Germany. Picture: Alamy

What is the death toll?

So far, two people, including a small child, have been confirmed dead.

Sixty eight people were hurt in the incident, which they are treating as an attack, and two people, including a young child, have been confirmed dead.

At least 15 people were seriously injured and 37 have injuries of medium severity, and 16 are lightly injured.

Haseloff has warned he expects the number of fatalities to increase overnight given the severity of the attack.

A barrier tape and police vehicles are seen in front of the entrance to the Christmas market in Magdeburg after a driver ploughed into a busy Christmas market in Magdeburg.
A barrier tape and police vehicles are seen in front of the entrance to the Christmas market in Magdeburg after a driver ploughed into a busy Christmas market in Magdeburg. Picture: Alamy

Tributes pour in

Tributes from world leaders and celebrities have poured in following the incident.

Germany's chancellor Olaf Scholz said: “My thoughts are with the victims and their families. We stand by their side and by the side of the people of Magdeburg. My thanks go to the dedicated rescue workers in these anxious hours."

Mr Scholz is set to visit Magdeburg tomorrow.

The German foreign minister said: "The images from Magdeburg shock me deeply. For families and friends who wanted to spend time together at the Christmas market, nothing is as it was.

"My deepest sympathy goes out to the victims and their families. My thanks to the rescue workers and helpers."

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: "My thoughts today are with the victims of the brutal and cowardly act in Magdeburg.

"My condolences go out to the family and friends, my thanks to the police and rescue workers.

"This act of violence must be investigated and severely punished."

French President Emmanuel Macron said: "Deeply shocked by the horror that struck the Magdeburg Christmas market in Germany this evening.

"My thoughts are with the victims, the injured, and their loved ones and families. France shares the pain of the German people and expresses its full solidarity."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said: "I am deeply shocked by the brutal attack on the defenseless crowd at the Christmas market in Magdeburg.

"I stand with the entire government, the families of the victims, the injured and all the German people. Violence must have no place in our democracies."

UK prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “I am horrified by the atrocious attack in Magdeburg tonight.

“My thoughts are with the victims, their families and all those affected.

“We stand with the people of Germany.”

England captain and Bayern Munich star Harry Kane took to X and wrote: “Hearing news of the tragedy in Magdeburg puts things in perspective and on nights like this football isn’t what’s most important.

“My thoughts and condolences are with all those affected by the horrific tragedy.”

Archbishop of Canterbury and the Children's Society

Archbishop of Canterbury’s Christmas donation rejected by youth charity

Greece's former royal family

Greece’s former royal family seeks to reclaim citizenship

Rachel Reeves and the Bank of England

Labour's budget is hurting the economy, warns Bank of England

Italy’s Vice Premier Matteo Salvini surrounded by photographers

Italian court clears vice premier of illegally detaining migrants on rescue ship

Donald Trump

Trump adds Europe to list of US trade partners he is threatening with tariffs

At least two people including a toddler have died and 68 more have been injured after a car ploughed into a crowd at a Christmas market in Germany.

At least two dead including child and almost 70 injured after car ploughs into crowd at German Christmas market
Mayotte Cyclone Chido

Macron met with anger over Cyclone Chido response during visit to Mayotte

Pentagon Press Secretary Major General Pat Ryder

Pentagon warns US government shutdown will cost troops their pay over Christmas

An illustration depicting a person carving an osteoderm from a giant sloth

Giant sloths and mastodons lived with humans for millennia, research suggests

King Charles visited Walthamstow on Friday with Queen Camilla

Charles jokes he's 'still alive' on visit to east London, with cancer treatment to continue into next year

