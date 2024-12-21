Number of deaths could continue to rise, official warns, after car ploughs into crowd at Christmas market killing two

Police vans and ambulances stand next to the annual Christmas market in the city center following a possible terror incident on December 20, 2024 i. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The number of dead could continue to rise today after a car ploughed into the crowd at a German Christmas market.

At least two people including a child died and 68 more have been injured in the incident.

The car, thought to have been a dark-coloured BMW, reportedly crashed through barriers protecting the market around 7:04pm and ploughed into shoppers in the eastern German city of Magdeburg.

Saxony-Anhalt's Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff said the suspect, who has been arrested, is a 50-year-old Saudi Arabian doctor who came to Germany in 2006.

Saxony-Anhalt's interior minister, Tamara Zieschang, told reporters the suspect has been practising medicine in Bernburg, about 23 miles (36km) south of Magdeburg.

Now Haseloff has warned the number of dead continue to rise on Saturday as authorities assess the severity of the injuries people suffered.

At least 15 people were seriously injured and 37 have injuries of medium severity, and 16 are lightly injured, city authorities said. Picture: Alamy

"It is a catastrophe for the city of Magdeburg, for the state and for Germany in general," said Haseloff.

It is believed the car was carrying an explosive device, the German public broadcaster MDR reported.

Sixty eight people were hurt in the incident, which they are treating as an attack, and two people, including a young child, have been confirmed dead.

At least 15 people were seriously injured and 37 have injuries of medium severity, and 16 are lightly injured, but Haseloff said he expected the number of fatalities to increase overnight given the severity of the attack.

Government spokesperson Matthias Schuppe was quoted by public broadcaster MDR describing the incident as an "attack".

The car, thought to have been a dark-coloured BMW, reportedly crashed through barriers protecting the market around 7:04pm and ploughed into shoppers in the eastern German city of Magdeburg. Picture: Alamy

Germany's chancellor Olaf Scholz said: “My thoughts are with the victims and their families. We stand by their side and by the side of the people of Magdeburg. My thanks go to the dedicated rescue workers in these anxious hours."

Mr Scholz is set to visit Magdeburg tomorrow.

The German foreign minister added: "The images from Magdeburg shock me deeply. For families and friends who wanted to spend time together at the Christmas market, nothing is as it was.

"My deepest sympathy goes out to the victims and their families. My thanks to the rescue workers and helpers."

UK prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “I am horrified by the atrocious attack in Magdeburg tonight.

“My thoughts are with the victims, their families and all those affected.

“We stand with the people of Germany.”