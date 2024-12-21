Number of deaths could continue to rise, official warns, after car ploughs into crowd at Christmas market killing two

21 December 2024, 07:16

Police vans and ambulances stand next to the annual Christmas market in the city center following a possible terror incident on December 20, 2024 i
Police vans and ambulances stand next to the annual Christmas market in the city center following a possible terror incident on December 20, 2024 i. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The number of dead could continue to rise today after a car ploughed into the crowd at a German Christmas market.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

At least two people including a child died and 68 more have been injured in the incident.

The car, thought to have been a dark-coloured BMW, reportedly crashed through barriers protecting the market around 7:04pm and ploughed into shoppers in the eastern German city of Magdeburg.

Saxony-Anhalt's Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff said the suspect, who has been arrested, is a 50-year-old Saudi Arabian doctor who came to Germany in 2006.

Saxony-Anhalt's interior minister, Tamara Zieschang, told reporters the suspect has been practising medicine in Bernburg, about 23 miles (36km) south of Magdeburg.

Now Haseloff has warned the number of dead continue to rise on Saturday as authorities assess the severity of the injuries people suffered.

Read more: Keir Starmer's former chief of staff and Partygate investigator Sue Gray to get peerage - list in full

At least 15 people were seriously injured and 37 have injuries of medium severity, and 16 are lightly injured, city authorities said.
At least 15 people were seriously injured and 37 have injuries of medium severity, and 16 are lightly injured, city authorities said. Picture: Alamy

"It is a catastrophe for the city of Magdeburg, for the state and for Germany in general," said Haseloff.

It is believed the car was carrying an explosive device, the German public broadcaster MDR reported.

Sixty eight people were hurt in the incident, which they are treating as an attack, and two people, including a young child, have been confirmed dead.

At least 15 people were seriously injured and 37 have injuries of medium severity, and 16 are lightly injured, but Haseloff said he expected the number of fatalities to increase overnight given the severity of the attack.

Government spokesperson Matthias Schuppe was quoted by public broadcaster MDR describing the incident as an "attack".

The car, thought to have been a dark-coloured BMW, reportedly crashed through barriers protecting the market around 7:04pm and ploughed into shoppers in the eastern German city of Magdeburg.
The car, thought to have been a dark-coloured BMW, reportedly crashed through barriers protecting the market around 7:04pm and ploughed into shoppers in the eastern German city of Magdeburg. Picture: Alamy

Germany's chancellor Olaf Scholz said: “My thoughts are with the victims and their families. We stand by their side and by the side of the people of Magdeburg. My thanks go to the dedicated rescue workers in these anxious hours."

Mr Scholz is set to visit Magdeburg tomorrow.

The German foreign minister added: "The images from Magdeburg shock me deeply. For families and friends who wanted to spend time together at the Christmas market, nothing is as it was.

"My deepest sympathy goes out to the victims and their families. My thanks to the rescue workers and helpers."

UK prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “I am horrified by the atrocious attack in Magdeburg tonight.

“My thoughts are with the victims, their families and all those affected.

“We stand with the people of Germany.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Local officials look at damage in Kazan

Ukrainian drones target Russian city 600 miles from the front line

Forensic officers work on a damaged car

Germany mourns victims after BMW driven into Christmas market

Israel Mideast Tensions Yemen

16 injured after rocket fired from Yemen hits Tel Aviv

At Least Two Dead And Dozens Injured After Car Plows Into Magdeburg Christmas Market

Everything we know about Germany Christmas market attack and arrested Saudi doctor so far

Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner

Roxy Horner says she 'utterly blessed' as she announces engagement to Jack Whitehall

APTOPIX Congress Budget

US Senate passes government funding bill to avoid shutdown

Exclusive
55 Drivers arrested for drink driving daily - as transport secretary hints at law change

55 drivers arrested for drug driving daily - as transport secretary hints at law change

Emergency services at the Christmas market in Magdeburg

At least two people dead after car driven into crowd at German Christmas market

People play in the water at Ulee Lheue beach which was one of the areas hardest hit by Indian Ocean tsunami in 2004, in Banda Aceh

Indonesians mark two decades since Boxing Day tsunami

Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Mike Johnson

US Congress passes bill to avoid government shutdown

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson

House approves funding bill and sends to Senate hours before shutdown deadline

Yellow weather warnings have been issued across parts of the UK with 85mph winds forecast over the weekend.

Yellow weather warnings issued as 85mph winds set to batter parts of UK this weekend

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson

House speaker says Republicans have agreed on a new spending deal

A hospital in Ealing has been forced to tighten security after a fake doctor 'injected' a patient with a mystery substance (stock image)

Ealing Hospital tightens security after fake doctor 'injects' patient

People hold a photo of history teacher Samuel Paty

French court convicts eight people of involvement in 2020 beheading of teacher

Millions have taken to the roads, rails and skies to see their families for the festive period, making it the busiest Christmas getaway day of any year since records began in 2010.

The Great Christmas Getaway: Millions take to the roads, rails and skies ahead of the festive period

Latest News

See more Latest News

Archbishop of Canterbury and the Children's Society

Archbishop of Canterbury’s Christmas donation rejected by youth charity

Greece's former royal family

Greece’s former royal family seeks to reclaim citizenship

Rachel Reeves and the Bank of England

Labour's budget is hurting the economy, warns Bank of England

Italy’s Vice Premier Matteo Salvini surrounded by photographers

Italian court clears vice premier of illegally detaining migrants on rescue ship

Donald Trump

Trump adds Europe to list of US trade partners he is threatening with tariffs

At least two people including a toddler have died and 68 more have been injured after a car ploughed into a crowd at a Christmas market in Germany.

At least two dead including child and almost 70 injured after car ploughs into crowd at German Christmas market
Mayotte Cyclone Chido

Macron met with anger over Cyclone Chido response during visit to Mayotte

Pentagon Press Secretary Major General Pat Ryder

Pentagon warns US government shutdown will cost troops their pay over Christmas

An illustration depicting a person carving an osteoderm from a giant sloth

Giant sloths and mastodons lived with humans for millennia, research suggests

King Charles visited Walthamstow on Friday with Queen Camilla

Charles jokes he's 'still alive' on visit to east London, with cancer treatment to continue into next year

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Michael of Kent attends a Christmas Lunch at Buckingham Palace on December 19, 2024.

Princess Michael breaks both wrists in shocking accident at Kensington Palace

King Charles

King's cancer treatment to 'continue into next year' as Palace 'optimistic' about his health
Prince William and Kate's Christmas card

Prince William and Kate reveal sweet family Christmas card after 'hardest year'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News