Evin prison fire: explosions and gunshots reported in Iranian capital amid protests

Gunshots could be heard as the fire broke out in Iran's Evin Prison. Picture: Twitter / Shayan86

By Danielle DeWolfe

A large fire has broken out at Tehran's notorious Evin prison, where Iran's political prisoners and anti-government activists are kept.

The prison, which once housed British national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, has become the latest location for unrest in Iran, as nationwide protests entered a fifth week.

It comes as state media blamed "criminal elements" for the blaze, with online videos and local media reporting the sound of gunshots.

The US-based Centre for Human Rights in Iran reported that an “armed conflict” broke out within the prison walls, saying shots were first heard in Ward 7 of the prison.

The prison fire occurred as protesters intensified anti-government demonstrations, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September, along main streets and at universities in some cities across Iran on Saturday.

Read more: Iran’s riot police caught on video sexually assaulting female protester during anti-hijab demo

Read more: Iran's anti-hijab protests escalate as death toll rises to nine in the wake of woman's death in custody

Tehran's notorious Evin Prison, where many political activists are held, is seeing unprecedented unrest tonight.



Residents nearby report hearing the sound of gunshots and loud bangs, with smoke plums billowing out of the prison tonight. #مهسا_امینیpic.twitter.com/b5OQEt5LJW — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) October 15, 2022

Witnesses said that police blocked roads to Evin prison, located in the north of the capital, and at least three major explosions were heard coming from the area.

Traffic was heavy along major motorways near the prison as the fire continued and drivers honked their horns to show their solidarity with the protests.

Shots continued to ring out as plumes of smoke engulfed the sky in Tehran amid the sound of an alarm, videos show.

Riot police could also be seen riding on motorbikes toward the facility, as were ambulances and fire trucks. Witnesses also reported that the internet was blocked in the area.

It comes anti-government monitoring group 1500tasvir posted videos of the fire online, with chants of "death to the dictator" - a primary slogan of the anti-government protest movement - heard echoing in the background.

It stands in contrast to Iran's official news agency IRNA, who said "the situation is currently completely under control".

Repeated sounds of gunshots can be heard while Tehran's notorious Evin Prison is engulfed in a huge fire tonight.



Heavy traffic is seen on roads around Evin, with some families of prisoners trying to get there.#مهسا_امینیpic.twitter.com/PfvYqQmMCtpic.twitter.com/PnYNun0lDq — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) October 15, 2022

Human rights monitors reported hundreds dead, including children, as the movement concluded its fourth week.

Demonstrators chanted “Down with the dictator” on the streets of Ardabil in the country’s north-west.

Outside of universities in Kermanshah, Rasht and Tehran, students rallied, according to videos on social media. In the city of Sanandaj, a hotspot for demonstrations in the northern Kurdish region, school girls chanted: “Woman, life, freedom” down a central street.

The protests erupted after public outrage over the death of Ms Amini in police custody. She was arrested by Iran’s morality police in Tehran for violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code.