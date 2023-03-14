Breaking News

Ex-boss of male stripper group Dreamboys found dead in his cell after being jailed for trying to kill ex-wife with axe

David Richards was jailed after being found guilty of attempted murder in January. Picture: ITV/Essex Police

By Kieran Kelly

Former Dreamboys boss David Richards has been found dead in his prison cell after he was jailed for trying to kill his ex-wife with an axe.

David Richards ambushed his wife Alex Alam after seeing her kiss Towie's Kirk Norcross, who she FaceTimed for help following Richards' attack.

He was jailed after being found guilty of attempted murder in January.

An independent probe now underway after the body of Richards was found in his cell at Lowdham Grange Nick in Nottinghamshire.

David Richards was to spend 27 years in jail after the attempted murder of his wife. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

Around 900 inmates were put into lockdown following the discovery.

A source told The Sun: "It’s a huge shock. Richards’s case was high profile and so he had kept his head down since arriving at the nick.

"A probe into what happened on Monday was launched immediately."

Richards, 42, had been waiting for his wife for hours when she took her dog outside of her home in Essex, while their children were inside the property.

He attacked Alex Alam, 32, leaving her in a "bloodbath" with a fractured skull and cuts to her face and scalp, judge David Turner KC told Chelmsford Crown Court in January.

Former Dreamboys boss David Richards. Picture: ITV

Ms Alam, who appeared in court, previously said in an emotional statement: "I've been utterly betrayed beyond belief by the person I chose to have children with, turning my life upside down."

In her victim impact statement, read by prosecutor William Carter, she added: "The scars are a constant reminder of what he did to me."