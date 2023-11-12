Exact date Storm Debi to bring 80mph winds as Met Office issues weather warning for UK with ‘danger to life’ risk

Storm Debi could bring strong winds to the UK on Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The Met Office has issued 46 flood alerts for areas across the UK as Storm Debi is set to sweep the nation with strong winds.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Storm Debi has the “potential” to bring in strong winds on Monday in a new yellow warning for Brits.

The Environment Agency has issued 46 flood alerts for the UK, meaning flooding is possible, and five flood warnings, meaning flooding is likely.

The Met Office said in a statement: "Storm Debi is expected to develop and move across Ireland and northern England on Monday. Whilst there is still some uncertainty in the exact track and depth of this low, there is a chance of very strong westerly winds developing along Irish Sea coasts of Wales and northwest England on Monday morning before extending inland during day, slowly easing later.

"There is a chance of 60-65 mph gusts developing inland and 70-80 mph around coasts, and over some higher ground, such as the Pennines."

It comes as chilly weather has hit the UK in recent weeks, as temperatures have fallen below 0C in some parts of the country.

Read more: Exact date snow storm forecast as temperatures set to drop to -6C

Read more: November could be 'wettest on record' as washout Autumn continues

Storm Debi could bring strong winds to the UK. Picture: Alamy

The weather warning for Monday is set to run from 4am to 6pm in Northern England, while the yellow warning for Northern Ireland will run from 3am to 2pm.

The Met forecast added: “Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible. Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen. Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

"Some roads and bridges may close. Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage. Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties."

It comes weeks after Storm Ciaran battered Britain.

It comes after Storm Ciaran battered the UK. Picture: Alamy

The long-range forecast from the Met Office says: “This period is likely to remain generally unsettled with spells of wet and windy weather crossing most areas, but especially southern and western parts of the UK - and it could be very windy at first.

“Towards the end of next week or the start of next weekend, there are signs that a brief quieter interlude could develop across many areas, as a ridge of high pressure may build from the south. It probably won't last long however, with the changeable conditions likely to return by the following week, with further bands of rain and showers for all.

“Southern and eastern areas could perhaps see the best of any drier and brighter interludes between times, and on the whole, temperatures will be around, or a little above normal, for November.”