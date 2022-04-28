Expert calls for review into children’s social care 'in crisis' after Logan Mwangi murder

Expert calls for review into children’s social care ‘in crisis’ after Logan Mwangi murder. Picture: Alamy / Handout

By Daniel Bevan

Children’s social care is ‘in crisis’ and the whole system is ‘on its knees’, a child care expert has told LBC.

There’s calls for an independent inquiry into social services in Wales after the death of 5-year-old Logan Mwangi in Bridgend, South Wales.

Logan was murdered by his mother Angharad Williamson, 31, stepfather John Cole, 40, and a 14-year-old boy.

Cardiff Crown Court heard he had suffered "catastrophic" injuries consistent with a "brutal and sustained assault", similar to a car crash.

Professor Donald Forrester from Cardiff University is now calling for Welsh social services to be securitised like they are in the other UK nations.

Read more: Mother howls as she is found guilty with stepfather and teen of murder of Logan Mwangi, 5

The Welsh Government say they’re committed to transforming children’s services in Wales.

Speaking to LBC, Prof. Forrester said “The whole system is on its knees. Across the UK, there are profound problems of under resourcing, increasing numbers of children in care…[there is] a lot of evidence we’re not helping families well enough.

“It was already in trouble, then you had the knock-on impact of covid, and now you have a system that is really in crisis.

“That is recognised in Scotland, England and Northern Ireland, where each of them is having an independent review.

“In Wales that hasn’t happened. Looking at all the evidence I can see no reason why we should not be taking a similar approach.” In a statement, the Welsh Government failed to say whether they will commission such an inquiry.

A spokesperson said “This is such a tragic case and our thoughts are with everyone affected by Logan’s death.

“It is of vital importance now for both the Child Practice Review and the planned inspection by Care Inspectorate Wales to be completed.

“The Social Services and Well-being (Wales) Act 2014 introduced new and strengthened safeguarding arrangements for Wales, underpinned by the Wales Safeguarding Procedures and All Wales Practice Guides issued in 2019. Welsh Government through its Programme of Government is committed to transforming children’s services in Wales.”

Read More: Mother howls as she is found guilty with stepfather and teen of murder of Logan Mwangi, 5

Read More: Social services face questions over tragic five-year-old Logan Mwangi's murder

Medics made a safeguarding referral to the police a year before Logan's death after he was brought to hospital with a broken arm. His mother had said he had fallen down the stairs.

She later told a friend that a youth had admitted to pushing him down the stairs. By March, Logan and his younger sibling had been assigned their own social worker.

But, social workers removed Logan from their register a month before his murder meaning they believed he was not at high risk.

They were instead put on a Child In Need plan, which is for children who are not deemed at risk but have complex needs and certain provisions to help with their development.

The day before Logan's body was found dumped in the River Ogmore, social worker Debbie Williams had spent 20 minutes outside the property. Ms Williams spoke to the three defendants, but did not see or hear Logan.

Another social worker Gaynor Rush said her unscheduled visits to the home had seen the property well-cleaned, and the children appeared 'happy.'

Ms Rush expressed frustration with Ms Williams, the youth’s social worker, claiming she had refused to share information or work with her closely.

When asked during the trial, Rush said Logan was “a sweet little boy, beautifully presented and he was very polite and articulate”.

Despite sporadic checks on Logan, CCTV footage shown to Cardiff Crown Court showed his stepfather John Cole, 40, carrying Logan's body out of his flat in Lower Llansantffraid and heading toward the river just hours before the body was recovered.

An inquiry will establish whether action could have been taken before his death and whether safeguarding practices need to be improved in Wales.

Tracey Holdsworth, assistant director of NSPCC Cymru, said "no stone must be left unturned" in understanding whether more could have been done to protect Logan.