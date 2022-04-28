Expert calls for review into children’s social care 'in crisis' after Logan Mwangi murder

28 April 2022, 14:07

logan
Expert calls for review into children’s social care ‘in crisis’ after Logan Mwangi murder. Picture: Alamy / Handout
Daniel Bevan

By Daniel Bevan

Children’s social care is ‘in crisis’ and the whole system is ‘on its knees’, a child care expert has told LBC.

There’s calls for an independent inquiry into social services in Wales after the death of 5-year-old Logan Mwangi in Bridgend, South Wales.

Logan was murdered by his mother Angharad Williamson, 31, stepfather John Cole, 40, and a 14-year-old boy.

Cardiff Crown Court heard he had suffered "catastrophic" injuries consistent with a "brutal and sustained assault", similar to a car crash.

Professor Donald Forrester from Cardiff University is now calling for Welsh social services to be securitised like they are in the other UK nations.

Read more: Mother howls as she is found guilty with stepfather and teen of murder of Logan Mwangi, 5

The Welsh Government say they’re committed to transforming children’s services in Wales.

Speaking to LBC, Prof. Forrester said “The whole system is on its knees. Across the UK, there are profound problems of under resourcing, increasing numbers of children in care…[there is] a lot of evidence we’re not helping families well enough.

“It was already in trouble, then you had the knock-on impact of covid, and now you have a system that is really in crisis.

“That is recognised in Scotland, England and Northern Ireland, where each of them is having an independent review.

“In Wales that hasn’t happened. Looking at all the evidence I can see no reason why we should not be taking a similar approach.” In a statement, the Welsh Government failed to say whether they will commission such an inquiry.

A spokesperson said “This is such a tragic case and our thoughts are with everyone affected by Logan’s death.

“It is of vital importance now for both the Child Practice Review and the planned inspection by Care Inspectorate Wales to be completed.

“The Social Services and Well-being (Wales) Act 2014 introduced new and strengthened safeguarding arrangements for Wales, underpinned by the Wales Safeguarding Procedures and All Wales Practice Guides issued in 2019. Welsh Government through its Programme of Government is committed to transforming children’s services in Wales.”

Read More: Mother howls as she is found guilty with stepfather and teen of murder of Logan Mwangi, 5

Read More: Social services face questions over tragic five-year-old Logan Mwangi's murder

Medics made a safeguarding referral to the police a year before Logan's death after he was brought to hospital with a broken arm. His mother had said he had fallen down the stairs.

She later told a friend that a youth had admitted to pushing him down the stairs. By March, Logan and his younger sibling had been assigned their own social worker.

But, social workers removed Logan from their register a month before his murder meaning they believed he was not at high risk.

They were instead put on a Child In Need plan, which is for children who are not deemed at risk but have complex needs and certain provisions to help with their development.

The day before Logan's body was found dumped in the River Ogmore, social worker Debbie Williams had spent 20 minutes outside the property. Ms Williams spoke to the three defendants, but did not see or hear Logan.

Another social worker Gaynor Rush said her unscheduled visits to the home had seen the property well-cleaned, and the children appeared 'happy.'

Ms Rush expressed frustration with Ms Williams, the youth’s social worker, claiming she had refused to share information or work with her closely.

When asked during the trial, Rush said Logan was “a sweet little boy, beautifully presented and he was very polite and articulate”.

Despite sporadic checks on Logan, CCTV footage shown to Cardiff Crown Court showed his stepfather John Cole, 40, carrying Logan's body out of his flat in Lower Llansantffraid and heading toward the river just hours before the body was recovered.

An inquiry will establish whether action could have been taken before his death and whether safeguarding practices need to be improved in Wales.

Tracey Holdsworth, assistant director of NSPCC Cymru, said "no stone must be left unturned" in understanding whether more could have been done to protect Logan.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mino Raiola, who represents the likes of Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, has confirmed he has not died.

Top football agent Mino Raiola tweets he's still alive from intensive care

Ann Davies was married to Richard Briers.

Doctor Who and EastEnders star Ann Davies dies aged 87

Liam Byrne has apologised

Liam Byrne: MP sorry for bullying staff member as he faces two-day Commons ban

Tory MP Jamie Wallis has been charged with failing to stop and driving without due care

Tory MP Jamie Wallis charged with failing to stop after a car crash

Drug addict Laura Heath, 40, has been jailed for the gross negligence manslaughter of her son Hakeem Hussain, 7.

Junkie mum who smoked crack from son's inhaler jailed for 20 years over his death

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has suggested the culture in Westminster could have contributed to a Tory MP allegedly watching pornography in the Commons.

Booze and stress could be reason Tory watched porn in Commons, minister suggests

E-scooters could soon become legal on England's roads

Private e-scooters could be legalised for roads despite soaring numbers of injuries

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace says he is not "rattled" by Vladimir Putin's nuke threat of 'lightning' strikes against countries that interfere in Ukraine.

'We outgun him': Defence Sec 'not rattled' by Putin's nuke threat of 'lightning' strikes

Dolet Hill, left, and Samantha Drummonds, top right, were among the victims in the Delaford Road attack

Man, 28, charged with murdering four family members stabbed to death in Bermondsey

Eco protesters vandalised the BP garage

Armchair eco mob! Cops look on as protesters smash up M25 petrol pumps

Prince Edward's tour of the Caribbean has seen protests over slavery

Queen told to apologise for slavery in new royal Caribbean tour controversy

Mr Raab promised to crack down on 'woke' prison language

Stop calling prisoners 'residents', jail staff told in new woke crackdown

russ warned if Putin 'succeeds there will be untold further misery across Europe'

Family sob for mum and baby killed by missile as Truss warns war could last a decade

Zara Phythian and husband Victor Marke deny 14 charges of sexual activity with a child

Dr Strange actress and husband accused of 'repeatedly having sex with 13-year-old girl'

Staff members in the House of Commons have been instructed not to use "offensive terms" including "ladies and gentlemen"

Commons staff banned from using 'offensive' language including 'ladies and gentlemen'

Katie Kenyon has been missing since Friday

Man charged with murder of missing mother Katie Kenyon

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel’s prime minister Naftali Bennett (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Family of Israel’s prime minister Naftali Bennett receives new death threat
A blue and white checked gingham dress, worn by Judy Garland in The Wizard Of Oz (Katie Vasquez/AP)

Judy Garland’s Dorothy dress from The Wizard Of Oz to go under the hammer
Russian military vehicles move in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine (Alexei Alexandrov/AP)

Mariupol citizens face deadly danger from ‘medieval’ conditions, council says
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg (Olivier Matthys/PA)

Nato boss says Finland and Sweden would be warmly welcomed in the alliance
Ukrainian servicemen install a machine gun on the tank during the repair works after fighting against Russian forces in Donetsk region (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Russia intensifies attempts to encircle Ukrainian troops in the east
Hong Kong Kenneth Tsang

Hong Kong actor Kenneth Tsang dies in Covid quarantine hotel

A view of Kigali, in Rwanda (Flora Thompson/PA)

Migrants express mixed views on life after resettling in Rwanda
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus in Taipei, Taiwan

Taiwan faces largest Covid-19 outbreak yet as boy, two, becomes youngest victim
The Crew Dragon capsule is docked at the International Space Station

Astronauts arrive at space station after thrilling lift-off excites crowd
Israelis stand still next to their cars on a main road as a two-minute siren sounds in memory of victims of the Holocaust in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Thursday April 28 2022

Israel halts for annual Holocaust day and honours six million murdered Jews

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Do you honestly care?!': Nick Ferrari reaches 'exhaustion point' over partygate

'Do you honestly care?!': Nick Ferrari reaches 'exhaustion point' over partygate
Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/04 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/04 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/04 | Watch again

Vulnerable people still being sent to care homes without Covid tests

Vulnerable people still being sent to care homes without Covid tests, claims carer
Iain Dale takes on 'Russian sympathiser' who believes YouTubers over journalists

Iain Dale takes on 'Russian sympathiser' who believes 'random YouTubers' over journalists
Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/04 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/04 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/04 | Watch again

Caller tells James O'Brien Brexit forced him to leave France

'It's been horrendous': Caller tells James O'Brien Brexit forced him to leave France
Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/04 | Watch again

Macron faces challenging second term

'There is anger afoot': France is a 'divided' country, warns correspondent

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police