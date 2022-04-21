Mother, stepfather and boy, 14, found guilty of murder of Logan Mwangi, 5

By Liam Gould

Three people have been found guilty of murdering five-year-old Logan Mwangi, whose body was found dumped in a river in Wales last year.

Logan's mother Angharad Williamson, his stepfather John Cole, and a boy aged 14 were found guilty at Cardiff Crown Court of murdering five-year-old Logan, whose body was found in the River Ogmore near his home village of Sarn in Bridgend county on July 31, 2021.

Tragic Logan was wearing mismatched pyjamas and had "catastrophic" internal injuries said to be the result of a "brutal and sustained assault" and consistent with child abuse.

Angharad Williamson could be heard screaming "no, no, no" from the dock as the jury found her guilty of murdering her son.

Mrs Justice Jefford told her: "Out of respect for your son, and out of respect for (the youth defendant) could you be quiet while verdicts are returned."

A total of six custody officers were present in the dock with Williamson and Cole, more than there have been throughout the trial.

As Williamson was found guilty of murder she fell to the floor screaming "no, no, no".

As Williamson was led from the dock she struggled with the dock officers and shouted at Cole: "You lying motherf****** murderer. You liar!"

Williamson and the 14-year-old defendant were also found guilty of perverting the course of justice.

The judge adjourned for sentencing on a date yet to be fixed.

When he died, Logan had been self-isolating for 10 days after testing positive for Covid-19 and had been made to stay in his room and treated like "a prisoner", the prosecution said.

CCTV footage shown to Cardiff Crown Court showed his stepfather John Cole, 40, carrying Logan's body out of his flat in Lower Llansantffraid and heading toward the river just hours before the body was recovered.

The boy suffered injuries that were likened to those of people in high-speed collisions or falling from significant heights.