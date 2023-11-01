How can you have fun but stay safe this bonfire night? Everything you need to know about fireworks, laws, first aid and safety

1 November 2023, 10:48 | Updated: 1 November 2023, 10:51

With Bonfire Night just around the corner LBC looks at everything you need to know for a fun and safe November 5th
With Bonfire Night just around the corner LBC looks at everything you need to know for a fun and safe November 5th. Picture: Alamy
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The laws surrounding fireworks and bonfires for Guy Fawkes night explained: Here's everything you need to know about the 5th of November.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bonfire Night, also known as Guy Fawkes Night, is an annual celebration held on November 5th. It commemorates the failure of the Gunpowder Plot of 1605, in which a group of Catholic conspirators, led by Robert Catesby, attempted to blow up the Houses of Parliament in London.

The plan was to assassinate King James I and restore a Catholic monarch to the throne. Guy Fawkes, who had the task of lighting the fuse to detonate the gunpowder the plotters had placed beneath Parliament, was caught the night before and the plot failed.

Bonfire Night celebrations typically include lighting bonfires, setting off fireworks, and burning effigies known as "Guys" on top of the bonfires. This represents the execution of Guy Fawkes and the failure of the plot. Children often make up their own backyard Guy effigies leading up to Bonfire Night.

There are also food traditions like eating toffee apples, potatoes baked in the embers of the fire, and Parkin cake.

The rhyme "Remember remember the 5th of November, gunpowder, treason and plot. I see no reason why gunpowder treason should ever be forgot" is recited in commemoration of the event.

Read more: London's New Year's Eve fireworks ticket sales announced

Read more: Bonfire Night fizzles out across Manchester parks as council blames 'rising costs'

Brits have been encouraged to attend a professional fireworks display
Brits have been encouraged to attend a professional fireworks display. Picture: Alamy

Fireworks are fun when enjoyed safely – that’s the message from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA), as the nation prepares for bonfire night celebrations.

RoSPA says that attending an organised display is the safest option, but with some people unable to get out and about and some local councils cancelling firework displays, there could be an uptick in people celebrating at home. And with every bonfire night witnessing serious injury cases, RoSPA recommends anyone hosting a display at home to read its firework safety advice.

What are the laws around fireworks? Is there an age limit? Where can you set them off?

  • It is illegal to set off fireworks in public places, including streets and parks.
  • It is illegal to buy, attempt to buy, give or in any way make a firework available to someone under the age of 18.
  • It is illegal to set fireworks off before 6pm and after 11pm. This extends to midnight on 5th November and 1am on Hogmanay, Chinese New Year and Diwali.
  • Local councils can put in place Public Space Protection Orders to ban fireworks in specific areas.

What about pets?

The Animal Welfare Act sets out suggestions on how to help pets even if the household setting off fireworks doesn’t have one of their own.

Government advice is to not set off fireworks near livestock or horses, or any buildings which contain livestock and anyone planning a rural firework display should warn neighbouring farmers in advance. The same recommendation is given for urban fireworks and neighbours should be warned about the explosions from fireworks.

Fireworks season can be a stressful time for our beloved pets, and their owners, our sister station Classic FM are bringing you special shows of relaxing classical music to help keep you and your furry and feathered friends calm and reassured around Bonfire Night - find out more here

Read more: 10 calming pieces of classical music for your pet

Fireworks should be stored in a clean, dry tin
Fireworks should be stored in a clean, dry tin. Picture: Alamy

RoSPA's 10 Point Firework Code:

  • Plan your firework display to make it safe and enjoyable, and check the time you can legally set off fireworks
  • In England, Scotland and Wales only buy fireworks which carry UKCA or CE marks. In the case of Northern Ireland look for the UKNI symbol along with the UKCA or CE mark. Keep your fireworks in a closed box, and use them one at a time
  • Read and follow the instructions on each firework using a torch if necessary
  • Light the firework at arm's length with a taper and stand well back
  • Keep naked flames, including cigarettes, away from fireworks
  • Never return to a firework once it has been lit
  • Don't put fireworks in pockets and never throw them
  • Direct any rocket fireworks well away from spectators
  • Never use paraffin or petrol on a bonfire
  • Make sure that the fire is out and surroundings are made safe before leaving.
Bonfires are common on November 5th
Bonfires are common on November 5th. Picture: Alamy

First aid and healthcare charity St John Ambulance is urging everyone to learn basic first aid skills ahead of Bonfire Night and Diwali celebrations.

Volunteers from St John will be out and about, keeping communities safe at dozens of fireworks events across the country so that anyone who needs first aid gets it quickly. However, injuries are much more likely to occur at private parties, where trained volunteers won’t be on hand to help.

Thousands of people visit A&E every year for treatment of a firework-related injury but knowing how to treat in a firework first aid emergency can be vital to help prevent avoidable trips to hospital, reducing pressure on the NHS.

Volunteers from St John will be out and about, keeping communities safe at dozens of fireworks events across the country so that anyone who needs first aid gets it quickly.
Volunteers from St John will be out and about, keeping communities safe at dozens of fireworks events across the country so that anyone who needs first aid gets it quickly. Picture: St John Ambulance/Michael Hall.

St John Ambulance’s Firework First Aid Burns or scalds

If someone’s got a burn or scald:

  • Move the person away from the heat and danger
  • Start cooling the injury as soon as possible. Place the burn or scald under cool water for 20 minutes minimum
  • If the burn is deep, or larger than the person’s hand, on their face, hands or feet, or the casualty is a child - call 999 immediately
  • Remove jewellery and clothing around the area, unless stuck to the burn
  • Cover the burn loosely, lengthways with kitchen film wrap to help prevent infection and keep it clean
  • Don’t burst blisters
  • Monitor and treat for shock if necessary
  • Always seek further medical help if you are concerned about a change in someone's condition, or if the casualty is a child. Call 111 for urgent medical advice, or 999 in an emergency.

Debris in the eye

If someone’s got something in their eye:

  • Tell them not to rub it, so they don’t make it worse or cause more damage
  • Pour clean water over their eye to wash out what’s in there and/or to cool the burn
  • If this doesn’t work, try to lift the debris out with a damp corner of a clean tissue
  • If this doesn’t work either, don’t touch anything that’s stuck in their eye – cover it with a clean dressing or non-fluffy material
  • Then take or send them straight to hospital, however as not every hospital has an eye department, ring 111 to locate the most appropriate facility to go to.

Smoke inhalation

If someone’s inhaled smoke fumes:

  • Move them away from the smoke so they can breathe in some fresh air
  • Help them sit down in a comfortable position and loosen any tight clothing around their neck to help them breathe normally
  • If they don’t recover quickly, call 999 for an ambulance. Keep them calm whilst they are waiting.
  • For more information or first aid advice, visit www.sja.org.uk.
First aid and healthcare charity St John Ambulance is urging everyone to learn basic first aid skills ahead of Bonfire Night
First aid and healthcare charity St John Ambulance is urging everyone to learn basic first aid skills ahead of Bonfire Night. Picture: Alamy

Dr Lynn Thomas, Medical Director at St John Ambulance, said: “Our highly-skilled volunteers are a familiar sight every year as they keep local communities safe at many firework events and Diwali celebrations across the country. Their presence will be a reassurance that, should anyone need first aid assistance, there is someone with the correct training on hand.

“For those celebrating at smaller community events, we would, as ever, urge extreme caution and advise strictly following instructions when handling, lighting and watching fireworks. In those unfortunate instances when someone has a minor injury, knowing what to do and acting fast can prevent further harm and relieve suffering. However, always dial 999 in the case of serious injuries.”

It is illegal to buy, attempt to buy, give or in any way make a firework available to someone under the age of 18.
It is illegal to buy, attempt to buy, give or in any way make a firework available to someone under the age of 18. Picture: Alamy

Phil Le Shirley, Public Safety Advisor at RoSPA, said: “Bonfire night can be a magical time for families and communities, and we believe the safest way to enjoy fireworks is by going to an organised display where there will be the appropriate safety protocols in place.

“However, we do recognise that not everyone can attend organised displays and may wish to have their own at home. We therefore advise those people to only purchase fireworks from licensed sellers, follow the manufacturers guidelines and dispose of them safely.

“It’s also important to remember that sparklers are classed as fireworks and therefore are illegal to be sold to anyone under the age of 18, and sparklers should not be given to children under the age of five.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Robert De Niro shouts at his former PA from the witness box during a bitter civil trial

'Shame on you' Robert De Niro yells at former PA in fiery court appearance amid bitter $12million lawsuit

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Gaza City plunged into telecommunications blackout after latest Israeli attack

Police have released images of a man they want to trace.

Police urgently hunt ‘dangerous’ man after ‘violent homophobic attack’ in Islington

The Fang mask was eventually sold off for £3.6m

Art dealer sued in France after selling African mask he bought for £129 for £3.6m

Robbie Williams believes he is going through "menopause"

Robbie Williams 'suffering from manopause' as he fears hair is thinning and he struggles to sleep ahead of new show

The UK is set to be battered by Storm Ciarán overnight.

Storm Ciarán to hit today with ‘danger to life’ warning and 100mph winds to blast Brits as Met Office issues alert

Ealing Central Library was forced to close because of bedbugs

Bedbug infestation forces evacuation and closure of west London library

Jonathan Fointaine’s The Nomad’s Final Journey, which was awarded with an honourable mention by the World Press Photo jury, at the opening of the World Press Photo 2023 exhibition at the Hungarian Nat

Hungary bans children from visiting exhibition over display of LGBTQ+ images

The tasty Christmas treat could be at risk due to vet strikes in Northern Ireland

Warnings over Christmas pigs in blankets shortage due to vet strikes as meat bosses call for politicians to step in

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0fHIhfxmyqs

Marks and Spencer launch their star filled 2023 Christmas Advert

People walk through a gate to enter the Rafah border crossing to Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip

Rafah crossing from Gaza to Egypt opens for first time since October 7 attacks with foreign nationals allowed to leave

People visit Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan, on Monday

China deploys 43 planes and seven ships near self-ruling Taiwan

Diaz's father has been abducted as the player urged protesters to march for his release

Liverpool star Luis Diaz breaks silence over father's kidnapping as he calls for protesters to demand his release

Israel Palestinians

Middle Eastern nations issue stark warning as Israel bombs Gaza refugee camp

Robbery homicide police have been investigating Matthew Perry's death

Robbery homicide cops investigate Matthew Perry's death despite 'no foul play' suspected at LA home

Dominic Cummings gave evidence in the Covid Inquiry on Tuesday

'Let the elderly accept their fate': Boris Johnson's view of Covid emerges as toxic government infighting revealed

Latest News

See more Latest News

David Bettison was stabbed

'Jealous thug stabbed man to death after catching him having sex with ex-girlfriend in playground', court hears
London Liverpool Street station saw a huge sit-in this evening

London Liverpool Street station locked down after hundreds of pro-Palestine activists stage huge sit-in protest
The couple retaliated...

Homeowners build 'hazardous fence on neighbours' land' so couple spend £400 to build a bigger one to block it out
Joe Biden has passed a new executive order establishing regulations on AI

Joe Biden grew more worried about AI after watching new Mission Impossible movie, White House says
King Charles III And Queen Camilla Visit Kenya

King Charles says 'no excuse' for Britain's colonial past as monarch expresses 'sorrow and regret' in Kenya visit
In this courtroom sketch, Robert De Niro gives evidence in Manhattan federal court in New York

Robert De Niro shouts ‘Shame on you’ at former assistant during court case

Dozens of mice were let loose in a Birmingham McDonald's on Tuesday - after rats were let loose in a separate McDonald's on Monday

More mice released in McDonald's: Second restaurant targeted after Palestine activist slams chain's 'Israel support'
Commander Julian Bennett

Commander behind Met's drug strategy sacked after refusing drug test following cannabis claims
The woman sustained critical stomach injuries.

Armed police shoot woman shouting 'Allahu akbar' and 'You're all going to die' at Paris train station
Palestinians look for survivors following an Israeli air strike in Nusseirat refugee camp, Gaza Strip

Israeli air strikes hit Gaza refugee camp as ground troops fight Hamas militants

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Steve Coogan has said that royal fans are 'flag waving... idiots'

Steve Coogan says most royal fans are 'flag-waving idiots' as he denounces 'problematic' Windsors
The royal pair appeared on the show for a second time this year.

Harry and Meghan mocked as ‘work-shy grifters’ who make $250,000 Instagram posts in Family Guy savage takedown
Meghan Markle is believed to be writing a memoir that could contain more explosive details about the royals

Meghan 'writing bombshell memoir' that could ruin ties with William and Kate so badly they may never speak again

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named
Shelagh and caller Sam

Anti-Semitic chants and actions 'delegitimize' pro-Palestinian cause asserts this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien on Dagestan

'It's a hatred as old as religion itself': James O'Brien analyses escalating anti-Semitism after Muslim crowd storms Dagestan airport
Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember 'international obligations'

Eminent Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember its 'international obligations'

Sajid Javid

'I don't care how terrible those attacks were!': Caller criticises Israelis for 'ethnic cleansing'
Shelagh and Ricardo Dos Santos

'It's sickening': Ricardo Dos Santos speaks to Shelagh Fogarty as two officers sacked over stop and search
The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic, writes David Buick

The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic

Carol Vorderman shocked about UK Poverty

'One million children are living in destitution': Carol Vorderman struggles to comprehend stark wealth inequality in the UK
Nick Ferrari

Grieving student criticises Israeli government for not taking 'bolder steps' toward a two-state solution
Angela Rayner

Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner emphasises plan to abolish no-fault eviction notices if Party comes to power

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit