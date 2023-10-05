Bonfire Night fizzles out across Manchester parks as council blames 'rising costs'

Fireworks like these have not been showcased in Bonfire Night events in Manchester's parks since pre-pandemic years. Picture: Alamy

By Jasmine Moody

The firework celebration has not taken place since 2019 as Manchester City Council blame "rising costs" and "pressure on budgets".

Manchester City Council has confirmed they will not be running bonfire night events or fireworks at their parks, including Heaton Park, for the second year running.

Last year, the events for Bonfire Night were cancelled after a two-year lay-off during the pandemic.

The Council has said they looked at the cost-benefit of putting on bonfire events but with the cost of living crisis and pressure on budgets, they say the focus should be on delivering a "bespoke" programme of autumn and winter activities for local communities.

Such activities include pumpkin carving, an event called Halloween in the City, and the Christmas parade.

Councillor Lee Ann Igbon, Executive Member for Vibrant Neighbourhoods, said: "As Halloween and Bonfire Night approaches, we want to remind residents that council-organised bonfire events will again not be taking place in our parks this year.

"We have looked carefully at the cost-benefit of putting on these huge bonfire events and with the continuing rising costs and pressure on our budgets, we feel that our focus, like last year, should be on delivering a bespoke program of autumn and winter park activities for local communities starting with half-term in late October."

She added that the council received positive feedback from smaller-scale events held last year, “which the local communities wanted”.

The councillor added that the council wanted to focus on “relevant” and “meaningful” activities for local neighborhoods.

She concluded: “We will continue to work with our partners to ensure that all our residents stay safe this season."

Councillor Lee Ann Igbon said the council wanted to focus on "relevant" and "meaningful" activities for local neighbourhoods. Picture: Alamy

An evaluation from last year found that the decision to not hold Bonfire Night events did not increase anti-social behavior.

The council said they will be working with partner agencies to promote the safety messages to prevent anti-social behaviour in the run-up to and during Bonfire Night.

As a safety measure for the firework-based celebration, the council will provide an emergency bonfire removal service for bonfire constructions of 'significant concern' when they are not located on privately owned land.