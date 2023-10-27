London's New Year's Eve fireworks ticket sales announced

The iconic firework show is set to return to ring in 2024. Picture: Getty

By Jasmine Moody

Tickets for London's much anticipated New Year's Eve fireworks display will go on sale at midday on Friday 3 November, the mayor's office has announced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Over 100,000 ticket holders, each paying £20 to attend the show, are expected to gather by the River Thames to welcome in 2024.

London's New Year fireworks display, which is 12 minutes, will be televised for those staying at home but tickets are expected to sell out.

Around 11 million people tune in to watch the televised fireworks.

The price of the tickets has increased by 33 per cent, from £15 last year.

Ticketing the event was first introduced in 2014 to reduce strain on transport and emergency services.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: "Celebrating the new year in the heart of our capital while watching our spectacular fireworks display on the banks of the River Thames is the best ticket in town.

"Millions around the world will see our capital's skyline illuminated by an extraordinary celebration of fireworks that will show London is for everyone."

The late Queen Elizabeth II was honoured during the 2023 show. Picture: Getty

The money gathered from ticket sales will help cover the cost of hosting the event.

Last year, London's fireworks cost City Hall £4.3 million; £1.3 million was recouped from tickets.

The 2022 fireworks paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after she died in September and was the first time people could gather by the Thames since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.