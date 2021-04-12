Can I travel to Wales from England now?

12 April 2021, 11:44 | Updated: 12 April 2021, 12:26

Travel from England to Wales has opened again as of 12th April lockdown restrictions
Travel from England to Wales has opened again as of 12th April lockdown restrictions. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Travel restrictions have lifted within England under the latest lockdown rules - so when can we travel to Wales? Are we allowed to stay overnight? Here’s the latest.

Covid rules in England and Wales, especially around travel, have eased as the latest roadmap out of lockdown restrictions have been lifted on 12th April.

With self catering accommodation open, and the ‘stay at home rule’ removed, many are keen to get their first UK holiday following the coronavirus lockdown with Wales being the most popular spot - so can you travel to Wales from England now?

With abroad travel still banned, and not likely to be open until the earliest of 17th May, travel within the UK will be more popular than ever in 2021.

Related article: What lockdown restrictions are eased next? 17th May rules revealed

Related article: What is the government's travel traffic light system?

So can we travel to Wales? Are you allowed to book hotels? Here’s the latest travel information for the region:

Travel into Wales for self-catering holidays is now permitted
Travel into Wales for self-catering holidays is now permitted. Picture: PA

Can I travel to Wales from England now?

As of 12th April, the latest in the lockdown restrictions lifting, you are allowed to travel to, and stay overnight, in Wales and vice versa.

The Welsh government website states: “There are no restrictions in place for travel into or out of Wales as long as you are travelling to or from a country within the UK or wider Common Travel Area (Ireland, Isle of Man and the Channel Islands).

“However, you will need to check the restrictions in place in the area you are travelling from or to as some countries within the Common Travel Area have travel restrictions in place.”

Can I stay overnight or in a hotel in Wales?

Sticking with the roadmap out of lockdown plan, people are only currently permitted to stay in ‘self-contained accommodation’ - meaning a place where you don’t need to share bathrooms and kitchens such as self-catering facilities.

Hotels reopening is scheduled for the 17th May restrictions should the government continue to be happy with the coronavirus rates.

Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford has outlined a different roadmap out of lockdown
Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford has outlined a different roadmap out of lockdown. Picture: PA

What are the lockdown rules in Wales?

It’s important to keep an eye on the lockdown restrictions lifting in Wales as they differ from England.

Currently all outdoor hospitality, including pubs and restaurants, remain closed until at least 26th April.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Olympic fan Kyoko Ishikawa shows her cheering at her home in Tokyo

Super fan prepares for Tokyo Olympics without foreign supporters
Armin Laschet, CDU federal chairman and minister president of North Rhine-Westphalia, arrives at the CDU presidium meeting in front of party headquarters in Berlin, Germany

Leader of Merkel’s party moves forward in bid to be chancellor candidate
Devotees take holy dips in the River Ganges during Shahi snan or a Royal bath at Kumbh Mela, in Haridwar in the Indian state of Uttarakhand

Huge gatherings at India’s Hindu festival as virus surges

A person confronts a police officer near the site where a family said a man was shot and killed by local law enforcement in Brooklyn Centre, Minnesota

Protests as man shot by Minnesota officer in traffic stop crashes and dies
Seroja seen from space

Cyclone damages Australian towns and cuts power to thousands

Prince Harry has returned to the UK for his grandfather's funeral

Harry arrives back in UK for Prince Philip's funeral without Meghan

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari has previously questioned the safety of smart motorways

Smart motorways: Bereaved wife fighting to stop others suffering
Caller takes 18 days annual leave to go to gym as lockdown eases

Caller takes 18 days annual leave to spend in gym as lockdown eases
Pub owners urge Government to guarantee full easing of restrictions by June

Pub owners urge Government to guarantee full easing of restrictions by June
IDS was speaking to LBC's David Lammy

'He had a wicked sense of humour', IDS shares his memories of Prince Philip
Prince Philip was 'an exceptional officer' during WWII, former First Sea Lord says

Prince Philip was 'an exceptional officer' during WWII, former First Sea Lord says
The Royal commentator was speaking to Eddie Mair

'It will be a much lonelier Queen who now reigns over us' following death of Prince Philip

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London