Can I travel to Wales from England now?

Travel from England to Wales has opened again as of 12th April lockdown restrictions. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Travel restrictions have lifted within England under the latest lockdown rules - so when can we travel to Wales? Are we allowed to stay overnight? Here’s the latest.

Covid rules in England and Wales, especially around travel, have eased as the latest roadmap out of lockdown restrictions have been lifted on 12th April.

With self catering accommodation open, and the ‘stay at home rule’ removed, many are keen to get their first UK holiday following the coronavirus lockdown with Wales being the most popular spot - so can you travel to Wales from England now?

With abroad travel still banned, and not likely to be open until the earliest of 17th May, travel within the UK will be more popular than ever in 2021.

So can we travel to Wales? Are you allowed to book hotels? Here’s the latest travel information for the region:

Travel into Wales for self-catering holidays is now permitted. Picture: PA

Can I travel to Wales from England now?

As of 12th April, the latest in the lockdown restrictions lifting, you are allowed to travel to, and stay overnight, in Wales and vice versa.

The Welsh government website states: “There are no restrictions in place for travel into or out of Wales as long as you are travelling to or from a country within the UK or wider Common Travel Area (Ireland, Isle of Man and the Channel Islands).

“However, you will need to check the restrictions in place in the area you are travelling from or to as some countries within the Common Travel Area have travel restrictions in place.”

Can I stay overnight or in a hotel in Wales?

Sticking with the roadmap out of lockdown plan, people are only currently permitted to stay in ‘self-contained accommodation’ - meaning a place where you don’t need to share bathrooms and kitchens such as self-catering facilities.

Hotels reopening is scheduled for the 17th May restrictions should the government continue to be happy with the coronavirus rates.

Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford has outlined a different roadmap out of lockdown. Picture: PA

What are the lockdown rules in Wales?

It’s important to keep an eye on the lockdown restrictions lifting in Wales as they differ from England.

Currently all outdoor hospitality, including pubs and restaurants, remain closed until at least 26th April.