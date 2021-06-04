Euro 2020: Scotland's Group D fixtures, kick-off times, TV channel and live stream details

By Alan Zycinski

The delayed Uefa Euro 2020 Championship is the first international tournament Scotland have been involved in for 23 years.

A 3-0 loss to Morocco in the 1998 Fifa World Cup in France was the side's last match at a major competition.

And the last time Tartan Army fans were able to watch the team at a European Championship was in 1996.

But that is all in the past now - and we have got the details of how you can listen to or watch the opening fixtures for Steve Clarke's squad.

Scotland qualified for Euro 2020 after beating Serbia on penalties in a play-off. Picture: PA

Scotland vs Czech Republic: Kick-off time, TV channel and live stream details

Scotland's opening Euro 2020 Group D match is against the Czech Republic.

The Scots have won three of the last five meetings between the two sides, losing one and drawing the other.

It kicks off at 2pm on Monday 14 June at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

You can listen to live updates on LBC News or watch the fixture on terrestrial TV.

Hampden Park in Glasgow will host Scotland's first match against the Czech Republic. Picture: PA

England vs Scotland: Kick-off time, TV channel and live stream details

Scotland's second Euro 2020 Group D match, and perhaps the most eagerly anticipated, is against England.

The Scots have lost three of the last five meetings between the two sides, winning one and drawing the other.

It kicks off at 8pm on Friday 18 June at Wembley Stadium in London.

You will be able to listen to live updates on LBC News or watch the fixture on terrestrial TV.

Scotland and England drew in their last meeting in a FIFA World Cup qualifier. Picture: PA

Scotland vs Croatia: Kick-off time, TV channel and live stream details

Scotland's third Euro 2020 Group D match, which could be a key decider, is against Croatia.

It kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday 22 June at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

The Scots have won two of the last five meetings between the pair and drawn the other three.

You will be able to listen to live updates on LBC News or watch the fixture on terrestrial TV.