Euro 2020: Scotland's Group D fixtures, kick-off times, TV channel and live stream details

4 June 2021, 19:29

Alan Zycinski

By Alan Zycinski

The delayed Uefa Euro 2020 Championship is the first international tournament Scotland have been involved in for 23 years.

A 3-0 loss to Morocco in the 1998 Fifa World Cup in France was the side's last match at a major competition.

And the last time Tartan Army fans were able to watch the team at a European Championship was in 1996.

But that is all in the past now - and we have got the details of how you can listen to or watch the opening fixtures for Steve Clarke's squad.

Scotland qualified for Euro 2020 after beating Serbia on penalties in a play-off
Scotland qualified for Euro 2020 after beating Serbia on penalties in a play-off. Picture: PA

Scotland vs Czech Republic: Kick-off time, TV channel and live stream details

Scotland's opening Euro 2020 Group D match is against the Czech Republic.

The Scots have won three of the last five meetings between the two sides, losing one and drawing the other.

It kicks off at 2pm on Monday 14 June at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

You can listen to live updates on LBC News or watch the fixture on terrestrial TV.

Hampden Park in Glasgow will host Scotland's first match against the Czech Republic
Hampden Park in Glasgow will host Scotland's first match against the Czech Republic. Picture: PA

England vs Scotland: Kick-off time, TV channel and live stream details

Scotland's second Euro 2020 Group D match, and perhaps the most eagerly anticipated, is against England.

The Scots have lost three of the last five meetings between the two sides, winning one and drawing the other.

It kicks off at 8pm on Friday 18 June at Wembley Stadium in London.

You will be able to listen to live updates on LBC News or watch the fixture on terrestrial TV.

Scotland and England drew in their last meeting in a FIFA World Cup qualifier
Scotland and England drew in their last meeting in a FIFA World Cup qualifier. Picture: PA

Scotland vs Croatia: Kick-off time, TV channel and live stream details

Scotland's third Euro 2020 Group D match, which could be a key decider, is against Croatia.

It kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday 22 June at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

The Scots have won two of the last five meetings between the pair and drawn the other three.

You will be able to listen to live updates on LBC News or watch the fixture on terrestrial TV.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Officers change into protective clothing during the incident.

Brixton: Met criticises 'unacceptable' crowds who hurled objects as police helped injured man
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, on Thursday

Nearly 400 migrants intercepted in Channel in past two days

Donald Trump has been suspended from Facebook for two years

Trump banned from Facebook for two years over 'severe violation of rules'
Raman Pratasevich

Belarus opposition leaders say journalist’s TV confessions were coerced
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin slams US and criticises its response to Capitol siege

A woman wearing a face mask crosses a busy Westminster Bridge in London

UK records 6,236 new cases of coronavirus - highest figure since March 25

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Margaret Hodge tells LBC why she reported Unite to the police

Margaret Hodge on why she reported Unite union over ‘plot to oust anti-Corbyn MPs’
Former EasyJet chair reacts to 'enormous costs' as Portugal is amber listed

Longtime Tory voter abandons party over Covid travel restrictions
Covid crisis: 'My business has been totally destroyed over the last 17 months'

Furious caller hits out at 'hapless' Govt as his business is 'destroyed'
'UK Government continues to steal power and money from Wales', says Mark Drakeford

'UK Government continues to steal power and money from Wales', says Mark Drakeford
Nick Ferrari questions minister: 'Why don't you just tell people don't go on holiday?'

Nick Ferrari questions minister: 'Why don't you just tell people don't go on holiday?'
Sir Mike Rake said the switch was unhelpful for the sector and the wider economy

Former EasyJet chair reacts to 'enormous costs' as Portugal is amber listed

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London